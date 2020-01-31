Wine down and chill: 8, 24, 37

Do you like our new wine down and chill form? We understand that you are busy. you want to know about wine then get down to drink it! I got it. We will continue to offer affordable suggestions for music, wine, dinner and movies with different wines down and chilly each week. Our new format is an elegant combo of Listen – Learn – Wine – Dine – Watch. You can also follow me Instagram for wine art and photography @WineDownAndChill. We are here to help you sit down, hold the wine and bake. If you missed an article, don’t worry! You can find every article here.

Subject: 8, 24, 37 – just keep going

You probably think I’ve confused my Motivation Monday column with my wine down and the cooling column. Not so much! With the unexpected passage of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, along with the spread of the coronation, the world had a tough week. This is what inspired today’s wine below and the cold theme. No matter how many times you go down, hit or fight, you have to keep going.

Listen: the train

Since our theme is around number 37 (yes, we did 2 last week, but don’t worry, we’re not going to talk about numbers every week), you would assume that all the songs on the playlist would have number 37 on titles or their lyrics. Since “37” is not common in songs, we could expand our theme to include all songs with a number in their title. This brings me to one of my favorites, “38 years old”, from the Trang Hip. In addition, the enormous guitar effort in “’39” of the Queen talking about “brave souls” and connecting our subject.

However, we should recommend a wine down and chilly from the big band, Train, here because they are linked to our wine proposal and a special cause.

Learn: Fun events for the Cab

This bottom and cold wine column is not enough to report 37 facts and statistics about the Cabernet Sauvignon, so I will only mention those most interesting. Is:

the most grape plant in the world

# 1 planted Napa grape

wildly popular in China (who knew ?!)

one half Merlot’s brother

consumed by twice as many Americans over the age of 50 as compared to the age of 29

just pulling ahead of Chardonnay in terms of annual revenue

is expected to be the top volume sold in the US in terms of volume in 2020

highlighting America’s favorite variety

is considered a “fat scraper tongue” given how tannins affect your cooking experience

#CabernetDay became official in 2010 and is celebrated annually on Thursday before Labor Day weekend

Wine: California 37

I know, I know, you’re definitely thinking of “another Cabernet Sauvignon”, but I ask you to listen to me. This is special. The proceeds go to the Family House, which is a charity housing program that aims to help terminally ill and chronically ill children. A great wine down and chill smiles to Pat Monahan and Educate them to support this wonderful cause by providing children and families with the emotional help and housing they need. The complex is behind Save Me San Francisco Wine Company, which has won more than 100 medals for its wines.

from Save Me San Francisco Wine Company

Priced at $ 10 per bottle, your money goes a long way. As expected, this California Cabernet Sauvignon offers all the black cherries and dark berry bold fruit notes balanced with vanilla that characterize the wines produced in this area. Cedar and tobacco notes make this stand out a little differently. Wine won gold medal for 2014.

Dinner: 37 minutes steak

Fans and cold-hearted fans of sushi or beef on the medium rare side are likely to hit the thought of a 37-minute steak. Admittedly, I was skeptical, but this recipe has been creepy. The point of this backyard barbecue chef is to go from collecting ingredients to dining on a pan-seared, garlic-striped steak steak within 37 minutes. Given our selection of movies, grab some sushi if it suits you best.

For some fun, check out these 37 crazy ways to prepare food, such as roasting a whole chicken in a watermelon! Or if eating better is one of the goals of 2020, then check out these 37 healthy food ideas.

Watch: 37 seconds

Although the trailer for the film, 37 seconds, clock in 0:38 seconds and the movie is 118 minutes, it is there to challenge our thinking and offer a new perspective. Makiko Watanabe such as Yuma, a Japanese girl suffering from cerebral palsy, who clashes with her dream of becoming a manga artist and her obligations to her family. The message inspires us to pursue our dreams despite the things behind us.

An original Netflix

It’s the weekend. Time for wine down and chill. Cheers!

