Wine Down and Chill: Amazing Ava Grace

Cheer for 2020 and a new wine down and chill form. We understand that you are busy. you want to know about wine then get down to drink it! I got it.

Subject: Amazing Grace

“There, but for God’s sake, go I.” ~ John Bradford

The historical excerpt mentioned above was born in the 1600s as prisoners were removed for execution. He has been insisting on our dictionary for nearly four centuries and says when we feel lucky that we are not in the same horrible situation as someone else, and we like those who are in it. In a world where #bekind is more of a hashtag than an observed behavior, this wine down and the chill quote is meant here.

Listen: Get the Grace

If you are not already sinking into this wonderful version of Amazing Grace, which has been recorded a staggering 6,600 times, then let me stick it in your mind! The song offers “the message that forgiveness and redemption are possible regardless of the sins that are committed and that the soul can be delivered from despair through the mercy of God” and is the perfect setting for our films. Check out this impressive “grace” playlist, including your favorite version of the tune Elvis Presley.

Learn: The power of pink

It’s been a pink power play for years, since powerful women restored it from Barbie’s origins: it was modeled after a risqué gag gift for men featured in a West German newspaper back in the 1950s. Of course, today , pink is often worn in combination with black in a feminine-balanced look. We’ve come a long way, baby!

Since it is a bottom and cold wine column, we will be redirected from fashion and feminism and return to the first word – wine. Apparently, the growth of the rose eventually slows down. Ladies, what are you doing ?! As for roses, good ideas obviously need time to catch on.

Rosé daily

Case in point (no pun), Kermit Lindsey introduced dried rosé to the American market in the 1970s, but it took over 30 years before people began to appreciate the delicate French choices. Last year, nearly 20 million cases were sold in the US. In terms of production, France, Spain and the USA are the largest producers. Australia, Chile and South Africa are evolving.

On the consumption side, it represents 30% of all wines consumed in France (who knew they were so high ?!). Here’s a factoid interest for men – women don’t drink more roses than you. Well, they actually drink more than you do in Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. However, men drink more rosé than women in Brazil, and both sexes seem to be of equal interest in France, the US, Russia and Canada. And, interest in variety tends to diminish as men and women age.

Wine: Ava Grace Rosé

It is obvious that Ava Grace Vineyards have their sights set on female consumers, as they have beautiful labels that are refined, stylized and feminine in the right amount of gold. Yes, golden, no guilt. There should be no guilt in consuming wine responsibly with friends. Women enjoying their bottled wines appear all over their website. And the wine pots just waiting to go on an adventure with you have just begun.

Ava Grace Rosé

Ava Grace Rosé scored 90 points and Best Buy from enthusiastic wine. At only $ 10 for a bottle and $ 5 for a container, you can’t lose. I didn’t think I could get past the rose blossoms (I found something incredibly distant), but it was like being fresh and crisp with some sweet aromas (apricot, honeysuckle) outside. Enjoy!

In the past we presented the delicate rosé by Henry of Pelham, how to make a pink “frosé” drink with Gruet pomegranate and pink in a can of House Wines. But here’s the wine I really wanted to enjoy this weekend: however, the $ 500 Grace Family 2007 Cabernet Napa was a little out of my range. Besides, you will stop reading if I only recommend Cabs!

Dinner: Say thanks first

Not required! Some people say thanks, some don’t and others have other traditions when it comes to meals. Different strokes for different people are exactly how they should be. Personally, I just want to dig and eat!

Speaking of which, you are planning to prepare this tasty chicken (or jerk tofu) to cook gracefully. I’m shouting my Canadian reviews at Grace Foods, which bring their own Jamaican traditions all the way to the Great White North!

The passage we mentioned at the beginning of the column is relevant here, and it does:

“Please bless this luxurious feast and the type of pizza that gave it.” ~ Source

Watch: Falling from grace

Don’t look at reviews, which are at best polarizing and bad at worst. Focus on the bigger picture. Tyler Perry is a groundbreaking director, screenwriter and name we will see again and again. Its a cast of veterans and newcomers alike Cicely Tyson, Crystal Fox, Mehcad Brooks, and Bresha Webb they are all black actors that are refreshing to see.

Approach Fall From Grace on Netflix with an open mind. Fox it’s fantastic. Where this film really shines is through the demonstration of actors who are relieved of the Hollywood casting load by restricting them to only playing “traditional” and “stereotypical black” roles. And, since our theme here is a pink power game, sometimes you just want to see the bad relationship man get what’s coming to him!

It’s the weekend. Time for wine down and chill. Cheers!