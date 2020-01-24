Wine down and chill: Two at a time

Cheer for 2020 and a new wine down and chill form. We understand that you are busy. you want to know about wine then get down to drink it! I got it. We will continue to offer affordable suggestions for music, wine, dinner and movies with different wines down and chilly each week. Our new format is an elegant combo of Listen – Learn – Wine – Dine – Watch. You can also follow me Instagram for wine art and photography @WineDownAndChill. We are here to help you sit down, hold the wine and bake. If you missed an article, don’t worry! You can find every article here.

Subject: Two for me, one for you

They say “two is better than one” when it comes to most things. I see it from the angle of number 2. The year is 2020. That’s a couple of doubles right there. Not to mention that January 22 was earlier this week and just happens to be the birthday of one of my biggest fans: cheers, Lee-Ann and thank you for all your support!

However, it seems that Millennials (sighing, because all the blame all the time, it’s getting old, haven’t they?) Choose to get a double-seltzer knee-jerk over wine as sales declined in 2019 for the first time in 25 years. Two people sharing a bottle of wine and enjoying two glasses, each is on the same path when it comes to all things wine down and chill. Last year, we introduced a “Twice Good” twin issue, but twinning is different from the regular number issue which was just begging to be given given the year we are in.

Today’s movie selection, Two Grandparents and a wine proposal, the Rutherford Ranch Two Range Red came into effect without any “divine” intervention.

Learn: Napa Valley mountain talk

Cabernet Sauvignon remains the preferred variety in the US based on consumption data. However, option # 2 is by no means a special variety. Instead, it is a general category of “red blends”, which now accounts for 11% of the wine consumed here. We discussed red blends in earlier wines down and cold columns so we’ll focus on today’s article on the valley itself.

This wine region is internationally recognized and lies between – you guessed it – two mountain ranges (Vaca and Mayacamas). Five names denote the grapes and wines that emerge between these mountains. Each name has a signature flavor profile and representative wine for each can be found here.

Then there’s some terminology: the last mountain range, translated from the ancient Wappo language of the indigenous people who originally cultivated it, Maakamas means “screaming the mountain lion”. As someone who has flown the area and has a (distant) encounter, a name. Relatively short for a mountain range of about 50 miles is the geographical barrier between Napa and Sonoma Vallies. The Sonoma Valley made a global news yesterday with a huge wine spill on Rodney Strong: how does a door accidentally open and spill 97,000 gallons of Cabernet Sauvignon? They must have checked twice to ensure that the door was locked …

Listen: Two of us

The Beatles song, “Two of Us”, is one of the most popular musical offerings with the word “two” in the title. One of my personal faces is “Love Me Twice” by the doors. Enjoy more than 100 two-theme songs in this playlist.

Wine: Rutherford Ranch Two areas red

Dark fruits and dark chocolate are never a bad combination! The Rutherford Wine Company does not disappoint with this delicious red blend from the Napa Valley. Enthusiastic wine was also impressed as they scored the Rutherford Ranch Two Range Red 91 points.

Rutherford Two Range Red Blend scores 91 points

Jay Turnipseed is the proud winemaker behind this $ 22 secret red blend – which is a little out of the $ 20 range, but worth it, as it was 14 months old in French Oak barrels. Remaining true to our wine down and chill “two” theme, this mix is ​​never the same twice. It is a unique opportunity to enjoy the essence of Napa, which has an annual variety in the microclimate and the flavors transmitted.

Dinner: Risotto for two

Last week, I had the most incredible risotto I’ve ever eaten. It is a wild mushroom and an offer of berries made in a white mushroom biscuit. Beyond! The restaurant would not share their recipe, but I found one here: just be sure to use oyster and shiitake mushrooms. If you are one of those people who freaks out when there is a “fungus among us”, then check out these easy recipes with not just one but ten Dinner for Two options.

Watch: Two Popes

One would think that a biographical drama about papism would be a complete tribute. Not so much! When you bring the size of the action on screen around a sensitive subject such as religion, paying close attention to some of the recent controversy surrounding the Catholic Church, you end up with a hell of a movie! It’s a masterpiece.

They had no knights Sir Anthony Hopkins for no good reason. Two Papades also stars the incredible Jonathan Pryce. Both actresses have been nominated for an Oscar in the respective categories of supporter and leader.

It’s the weekend. Finally, I sigh, it’s time to keep the wine down and cool down. Cheers!

