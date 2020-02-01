Wine tasting has gotten a little easier with this online Valley business

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Wine tasting has become a little easier thanks to an online store based in the valley.

Sara Baronian, a Fresno resident, has transformed her passion for wine into a fledgling business.

“Nativ Wine is an online wine store. We sell wine to our customers through a bottle club or by selling a single bottle,” said Baronian. “We love doing community events, hop art and fundraising wine tastings they have in the city.”

A Fresno State graduate and mother of two, she used her work experience in her family’s wine business and decided to become mobile.

“What I want to bring to my customers is a boutique experience that they just don’t need to go to every winery,” said Baronian.

The online store is gaining popularity. Baronian presents more than a dozen varieties of wine and his vision on his Instagram.

“From Sonoma and Napa, to the Central Coast and through Monterey and up to Mendocino. It’s one of my goals to expand to more regions across California so I can bring our incredible growing wine in California to my local community, “she said.

A subscription costs an average of $ 40 per month for two bottles. For Baronian, it is not only a good glass of wine, but an experience.

Being able to sit with someone and just let go of everything, talk about the day, the connection, I really feel like there is a lot of fellowship that happens when you open a bottle and share a drink together “said Baronian.

Nativ Wine is a Fresno-based company serving those who crave variety.

You can catch Nativ Wine in person at KLSD on February 8 and at River Park on February 14 and 15.

