Winn-Dixie announces new store several hours to offer with coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) — All Winn-Dixie stores will get started closing at a new time right until even more detect to thoroughly prepare its outlets to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Winn-Dixie explained its merchants will start off closing at 9 p.m. to permit its staff to appropriately “restock and perform additional sanitation strategies in services of giving a buying knowledge you can always rely on.”

Winn-Dixie joins Publix in the list of Florida stores modifying hours to cope with the virus pandemic.

