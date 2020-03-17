Winn-Dixie announces new store several hours to offer with coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) — All Winn-Dixie stores will get started closing at a new time right until even more detect to thoroughly prepare its outlets to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
Winn-Dixie explained its merchants will start off closing at 9 p.m. to permit its staff to appropriately “restock and perform additional sanitation strategies in services of giving a buying knowledge you can always rely on.”
Winn-Dixie joins Publix in the list of Florida stores modifying hours to cope with the virus pandemic.
Beginning currently, March 16, all #WinnDixie suppliers will close at 9 p.m. until additional observe. This will allow our workforce the time they want to appropriately restock, and conduct more sanitation procedures in provider of offering a shopping working experience you can constantly rely on. pic.twitter.com/F6BdfU1UWK
— Winn-Dixie (@WinnDixie) March 16, 2020
