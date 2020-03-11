Winner Chase goes to Paul Nicholls’ Politologue as Defi Du Seuil off-concentrate on

It proved to be third time lucky for Politologue as he landed the Grade 1 Queen Mom Champion Chase, the feature on working day two of the Competition, for Paul Nicholls and jockey Harry Skelton.

Jockey Harry Skelton on Politologue reacts following winning the Betway Queen Mom Champion Chase on Working day Two of the Cheltenham Racing Pageant. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

It was a single of the most predicted races of the week, with Altior, Chacun Pour Soi, and Defi Du Seuil envisioned to deliver an all-star cast for a clash of the ages, but, immediately after two late defections, only the previous-named built it to the tapes.

Altior was withdrawn on Tuesday and Chacun Pour Soi taken out this early morning, leaving what bookmakers and punters thought to be a penalty kick for Defi Du Seuil.

But all of that will be incidental to Nicholls, who saddled the to start with two house. Fourth behind Altior in 2018 and runner-up to the same horse in 2019, Politologue set out in front this time and gave a daring sight with his quick and correct jumping.

The grey gelding, owned by John Hales, who won the race beforehand with A single Male in 1998 and Azertyuiop in 2004, eased distinct from 3 furlongs out and was under no circumstances in a moment’s danger thereafter. Stablemate Dynamite Pounds stuck to his endeavor nicely to get 2nd area, distinct of Bun Doran, who held off the odds-on favourite in the dour struggle for third area, with Sceau Royal last of the quintet.

“This was my initially journey in the Champion Chase, and as a child you aspiration of successful these races,” reported Skelton.

“He was excellent all the way all around. His two ears were flicking the whole way and I believed there was generally a bit there when I want him. And I thought if I could stretch them from the top rated of the hill… I didn’t want to go way too hard and then totally stroll myself, but I winged the third-final and from then he has stored on heading really hard up the run-in.”

Skelton was also entire of praise for the winning trainer: “He’s a grasp. I grafted there for a extended time – me and Dan (brother, former assistant to Nicholls) – and we’ll eternally be grateful for what he has completed for our professions. He informed me at the start of the year to come again and journey out a little bit. It’s just magic. This is what he can do: train them to perfection. I can’t believe that it.”

An psychological John Hales said: “It was outstanding. We dictated it from commence to complete. Tactically, Harry bought it unquestionably suitable. In the former race, he imagined they’d long gone to sluggish, so I stated, ‘make your very own rate. If that indicates likely from the start off, go out and run the end out of them’ – and that’s particularly what he did.”