WINNER Kang Seung Yoon’s Talk About Leaders, Past Dreams, and More

WINNER Kang Seung Yoon recently appeared as a guest on KBS’s Cool FM radio show “Kang Han Na’s Effort Group.” This is the second week in which each one is shown.

Kang Seung Yoon debuted with WINNER in 2014 after the group was formed through the 2013 survival program “WIN: Who Next.” He held the leadership position and was involved in producing songs and lyrics.

The radio show is, Kang Seung Yoon said, “I think that the position of these people makes it. I’m a kind of a lazy and are not responsible, but after becoming a leader, I’m a complete change.”

He continued, “During his time in the survivor program, Song Mino became a leader. But he was sick and had to wait some time. After that, I became a temporary leader. We won the program, so I became a leader.”

When DJ Kang Han Na asked if he felt like a natural leader, he said, “No. I don’t have the gifts I usually associate with leaders. I don’t have the charisma either.”

When asked what caused her to success WINNER effort, she said, “Actually, up to 25 percent. Each of them have their own role, so each of us contributed to the success.”

Kang Seung Yoon also talks about childhood dreams. It said, “I dreamed of being in elementary school, but it changed a lot. I decided to go back to high school today. There were times when I changed my mind.”

He continued, “I really want to be a billionaire. I was a young billionaire. When I fell for guitar, I learned classical guitar and wanted to be a classical guitarist. At the time, I didn’t expect to be a singer, but a classical guitarist. as a teenager, I dreamed of things like ministers, scientists, and comic book writers.

WINNER recently released their third studio album, “Remember,” which performed well on the charts and locally. Two members, Kim Jin Woo and Lee Seung Hoon, also joined the military this month.

