Winner of the 92nd Academy Awards Live!

The 92nd Academy Awards (a.k.a.The Oscars) will be broadcast on ABC this evening at 8 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT and ComingSoon.net brings you all the winners as they will be announced! Try it out Winners highlighted in red below!

The Oscars take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and will be without hosts for the second year in a row.

RELATED: The 2020 Oscars will be hostless for the second year in a row

best picture

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

parasite

Best director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, parasite

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and fame

Leonardo Dicaprio, Once upon a time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage history

Joaquin Phoenix, joker

Jonathan Pryce, The two popes

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage history

Saorise Ronan, Little woman

Charlize Theron, bomb

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, A nice day in the neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The two popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

* WINNER * Brad Pitt, Once upon a time in Hollywood

The best supporting actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage history

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little woman

Margot Robbie, bomb

Best original screenplay

Knife out, Rian Johnson

Marriage history, Noah Baumbach

1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

parasite, Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won

Best adapted script

The IrishmanSteven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little womanGreta Gerwig

The two popesAnthony McCarten

Best animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I have lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

* WINNER * Toy Story 4

Best international feature film

Corpus Chrisi

Honey country

Les Misérables

Pain and fame

parasite

Best documentary feature

American factory

The cave

The edge of democracy

For sama

Honey country

Best Documentary – Short topic

In absence

Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)

Life overtakes me

St. Louis Superman

Go run cha-cha

Best live action short film

brotherhood

Nefta football club

The neighboring window

Saria

A sister

Best animated short film

daughter

* WINNERS * love of hair

Kitbull

Unforgettable

sister

Best original score

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best original song

“I can’t let you throw away” – Toy Story 4

“I will love myself again” – rocket Man

“I stand with you” – breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen II

“Get up” – Harriet

Best sound editing

Ford vs. Ferrari

joker

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best sound mix

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

joker

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Best production design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

parasite

Best camera

The Irishman

joker

The lighthouse

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Best makeup and hairstyling

bomb

joker

Judy

Vicious: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Best film cut

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

parasite

Best visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker