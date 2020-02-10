Winner of the 92nd Academy Awards Live!
The 92nd Academy Awards (a.k.a.The Oscars) will be broadcast on ABC this evening at 8 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT and ComingSoon.net brings you all the winners as they will be announced! Try it out Winners highlighted in red below!
The Oscars take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and will be without hosts for the second year in a row.
RELATED: The 2020 Oscars will be hostless for the second year in a row
best picture
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
parasite
Best director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, parasite
Best actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and fame
Leonardo Dicaprio, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage history
Joaquin Phoenix, joker
Jonathan Pryce, The two popes
Best actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage history
Saorise Ronan, Little woman
Charlize Theron, bomb
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best supporting actor
Tom Hanks, A nice day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The two popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
* WINNER * Brad Pitt, Once upon a time in Hollywood
The best supporting actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage history
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little woman
Margot Robbie, bomb
Best original screenplay
Knife out, Rian Johnson
Marriage history, Noah Baumbach
1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
parasite, Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won
Best adapted script
The IrishmanSteven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little womanGreta Gerwig
The two popesAnthony McCarten
Best animated feature film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I have lost my body
Klaus
Missing link
* WINNER * Toy Story 4
Best international feature film
Corpus Chrisi
Honey country
Les Misérables
Pain and fame
parasite
Best documentary feature
American factory
The cave
The edge of democracy
For sama
Honey country
Best Documentary – Short topic
In absence
Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)
Life overtakes me
St. Louis Superman
Go run cha-cha
Best live action short film
brotherhood
Nefta football club
The neighboring window
Saria
A sister
Best animated short film
daughter
* WINNERS * love of hair
Kitbull
Unforgettable
sister
Best original score
joker
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best original song
“I can’t let you throw away” – Toy Story 4
“I will love myself again” – rocket Man
“I stand with you” – breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen II
“Get up” – Harriet
Best sound editing
Ford vs. Ferrari
joker
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best sound mix
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
joker
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Best production design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
parasite
Best camera
The Irishman
joker
The lighthouse
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Best makeup and hairstyling
bomb
joker
Judy
Vicious: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Best film cut
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
parasite
Best visual effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker