Winner of the Grammy Award 2020 list so far – Lil Nas X, Gloria Gaynor, Gaga

LOS ANGELES – The deceased Nipsey Hussle won his first Grammy Award on Sunday evening.

Hussle won the best rap performance for ‘Racks in the Middle’, which also features Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.

Lauren London, Hussle’s partner and mother of his child, accepted the prize with various members of the Hussle family.

London called Hussle “a phenomenal ship” that “did it not only for the prices, but also for the people.”

The rapper in Los Angeles, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, received his first Grammy nomination last year.

Less than two months later, he was shot at the age of 33 while standing outside his clothing store.

At the age of 61, Tanya Tucker won the first two Grammy Awards of her career, 48 years after her first hit at the age of 13.

Tucker won the best country album on Sunday at the pre-broadcast ceremony at Staples Center in Los Angeles for “While I’m Livin”, her first album with original material in 17 years.

She also won the best country song for ‘Bring My Flowers Now’, which is also nominated for the general song of the year, which will be presented later on Sunday during the main broadcast.

Tucker was a 13-year-old country child when her 1972 song “Delta Dawn” became a big hit.

Here is a list of winners so far in top categories at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards:

Best vocal album: “When We All Fall Inleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

Best pop duo / group performance: ‘Old Town Road’, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus

Best traditional pop song album: “Look Now”, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best R&B album: ‘Ventura’, Anderson .Paak

Best urban contemporary album: “Cuz I Love You”, Lizzo

Best R&B song: “Say So”, PJ Morton with JoJo

Best traditional R&B version: “Jerome,” Lizzo

Best R & B performance: “Come Home”, Anderson. Paak with Andre 3000

Best rock song: ‘This Land’, Gary Clark, Jr.

Best rock performance: ‘This Land’, Gary Clark, Jr.

Best contemporary blues album: “This Land”, Gary Clark, Jr.

Best rock album: ‘Social Cues’, Cage the Elephant

Best album with spoken words: “Becoming”, Michelle Obama

Best American roots performance: “Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles

Best alternative music album: ‘Father of the Bride’, Vampire Weekend

Producer of the year, non-classic: Finneas

Best music film: “Homecoming,” Beyonce

Best country album: “While I’m Livin”, Tanya Tucker

Best country song: “Bring My Flowers Now”, Tanya Tucker

Best national solo performance: “Ride Me Back Home”, Willie Nelson

Best rap song: “A Lot”, 21 Savage with J. Cole

Best rap performance: “Racks in the Middle”, Nipsey Hussle, with Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best music theater album: “Hadestown”

Best metal performance: ‘7empest’, tool

Best world music album: “Celia”, Angelique Kidjo

Best roots gospel album: ‘Testimony’, Gloria Gaynor

Best video clip: “Old Town Road (Official Movie)”, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus

Best dance / electronic album: “No Geography”, Chemical Brothers

Best dance recording: “Got to Keep On”, Chemical Brothers

Best score soundtrack for visual media: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Chernobyl”

Best contemporary instrumental album: “Mettavolution,” Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best reggae album: “Rapture”, Koffee

Best folk album: “Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin

Best recording package: “Chris Cornell”, Chris Cornell

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “A Star Is Born”

Best song written for visual media: “I’ll Never Love Again”, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best jazz vocal album: “12 Little Spells”, Esperanza Spalding

Best designed album, non-classical: “When We All Fall Inleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

Best gospel performance / song: ‘Love Theory’, Kirk Franklin

Best gospel album: ‘Long Live Love’, Kirk Franklin

Best Latin pop album: “#Eldisco”, Alejandro Sanz

Best opera recording: “Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox”

