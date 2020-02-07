WINNER Song Mino and Block B’s Win Show Support Super Junior Kyuhyun in New Musical

Song Mino of the winner and P.O of Block B showed their love for the Kyuhyun of Super Junior, member of the cast of “New Journey to the West”!

On February 7, PO shared a photo on his personal Instagram account with the caption: “Yesterday, I went with my best friend Mino to see the musical” The Man Who Laughs “with Kyuhyun.” He then wrote: “It was such a performance that I wanted to tell everyone about it. The comforting trio of “New Journey to the West”. It makes me miss “Kang’s Kitchen” and “New Journey to the West”. “

In the photo, Song Mino and P.O pose with Kyuhyun, who is in costume for his role as Gwynplaine. The trio have linked over time to work on the TV variety series “New Journey to the West” and the spinoff series “Kang’s Kitchen”.

Kyuhyun is currently promoting “2YA2YAO!” With Super Junior as part of its most recent return, as well as in the musical “The Man Who Laughs”.

