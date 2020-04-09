WINNER Song Mino Talks On Friendship With “New Journey To The West” Cast + Kang Seung Yoon Shows New Hobbies and Ideal Sex

WINNER members Song Mino and Kang Seung Yoon share a fun story!

On April 9, the singer appeared as a guest on “Lee Joon ‘Young Street” on SBS PowerFM for the promotion of WINNER’s third album “Remember.”

DJ Lee Joon kicked off the broadcast by congratulating the group on the album. Mino, who co-wrote and co-authored the title track, said, “I feel good about the third studio album, which has taken a lot of work for so long to release.”

Song Mino parodied Lee Jung Eun’s famous scene from “Parasite” in the music video for WINNER’s pre-release track “Hold.” When viewers asked him to look again, the rapper borrowed Kang Seung Yoon’s glasses and reacted to the scene. Praising fellow member, Kang Seung Yoon commented, “In the music video for ‘Hold’, there are scenes of costumes and parodies fit in. Not too long ago, but he did a great job. He’s talented in many ways.”

Kang Seung Yoon then opened his latest hobby of reading books. “There are a lot of books that fans have come up with for inspiration,” he said. “I haven’t read it in 2019, but I’m going to start reading books from fans starting in 2020.”

When asked what type of match, leader WINNER replied, “The woman who listen to music WINNER. If you listen to the songs with headphones, the sound can be heard. While the song is playing, do I think, ‘She connected with me. I am also happy with the songs WINNER. ‘”

During the “TMI Quiz” section, Song Mino asked who she would be first if she received a text message from Kang Seung Yoon and his best friend at P.O Block B at the same time. Immediately after selecting Kang Seung Yoon, he explained, “When P.O texted, he just asked,” What are you doing? “But Kang Seung Yoon wrote to me about work.”

Nodding agreed, Kang Seung Yoon added, “That’s right. He should answer me quickly.”

Song Mino was then asked who had recently talked to most members of the “New Journey to the West”. He said, “I met with (SECHSKIES) Ji Won and often talked to (Super Junior) Kyuhyun. I recently had a lot of reasons to talk to Soo Geun.”

