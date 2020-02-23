[winners-of-the-naacp-image-awards-2020:-the-complete-list]

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Beyoncé, his daughter Blue ivy carter, Lizzo, Lil Nas XActress Marsai Martin, 50 cents Y Jordan Peele They are some of the celebrities who received 2020 NAACP Image Awards this weekend.

Several winners were announced at a preliminary dinner on Friday, including Bey and Blue Ivy, who shared the Best Duo, Group or Collaboration Award for "Brown Skin Girl,quot; with their collaborators. SAINT JHN Y WizKiD.

Additionally, Rihanna Weeks ago he was named winner of the NAACP President's Award.

blackish star Anthony Anderson, another preliminary winner, returns as host of the NAACP Image Awards for the seventh consecutive year. The 2020 ceremony airs live from Pasadena, California, on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

See a complete list of winners (update for updates):

ENTERTAINMENT OF THE YEAR

Angela Basset

Billy porter

Lizzo

Regina King

Tyler perry

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

blackish (ABC) – WINNER

Ballers (HBO)

Dear whites (Netflix)

adult (Free form)

The neighborhood (CBS)

Best Comedy Series Actor

Anthony Anderson – blackish – WINNER

Cedric The Entertainer – The neighborhood (CBS)

Don Cheadle Black Monday (Show time)

Dwayne Johnson – Ballers (HBO)

Tracy Morgan – "The Last O.G." (TBS)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Logan Browning – Dear whites (Netflix)

Jill Scott – First Wives Club (BET +)

Tiffany Haddish – The Last O.G. (TBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross – blackish (A B C)

Yara Shahidi – adult (Free form)