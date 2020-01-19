Winnie the Pooh painting stolen, FBI investigated, US news

The FBI wants help finding the adorable golden bear.

A Winnie the Pooh watercolor has been stolen and federal agents are still trying to find it.

The painting is the work of E. H. Shepard, who was asked to illustrate the popular series of children’s books in the 1920s.

“Help the #FBI find the stolen watercolor of Ernest H. Shepard with the most famous bear in the Hundred Acre Forest on National Winnie the Pooh Day,” the FBI tweeted on Saturday at National Winnie the Pooh Day.

People of all ages remember the beloved bear in honor of A.A. Milne, who wrote the first children’s book about the huggable bear in 1926.

The painting is 4.5 cm tall and 2.6 cm wide and is located above an illustration board.

It shows Pooh in front of a large mirror.

The FBI said Shepard signed the painting with his initials at the base of the mirror.

The illustration contains two “registration marks that were attached with age-yellowed tape,” the FBI noted.

It is unclear how long the painting was missing or where it was used.

The image is part of the FBI’s National Stolen Art File, a database of stolen art and cultural assets in the United States and abroad.