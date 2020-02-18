[winnipeg-blue-bombers-signal-linebacker-micah-awe-to-two-12-months-deal]

By The Canadian Push
Tues., Feb. 18, 2020
WINNIPEG—The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed American linebacker Micah Awe to a two-12 months contract Monday.
The 6-foot, 225-pound Awe had been on the absolutely free-agent market place since Tuesday.
Awe had 44 tackles, six unique-groups tackles, a sack and interception in 10 games very last season with Toronto. Awe is coming into his fourth CFL year, acquiring spent the prior three with B.C. and the Argonauts.
