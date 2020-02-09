Winston Peters Calls Police Complaint For “Massive Breach” Of New Zealand First Party News

New Zealand chief executive Winston Peters calls on the party to press charges against the “massive breach” of party information.

“This morning I recommended to the president of the New Zealand First Party to start preparing a complaint to the police for the massive breach of party information,” said Peters.

“Current media articles using stolen information as a source are designed to distort a political playing field.

“New Zealand first has so far been sensitive to the circumstances surrounding the theft of party information, but can no longer tolerate false attacks against the party and its supporters.”

The violation mentioned by Peters is said to be linked to a series of reports on the New Zealand First Foundation, a vehicle that receives donations and pays many expenses for the New Zealand First party.

The Election Commission examines the foundation following reports to decide if it has been used legally.

He could refer the matter to the police if he has concerns.

The most recent report, by RNZ last week, details donations to the New Zealand First Foundation, which need not be reported if they are less than $ 15,000. He did not allege that the donors had done anything wrong but questioned whether the party should have disclosed them.

Guyon Espiner of RNZ had very detailed accounts of donations. For example, he reported that last year, businesses owned by New Zealand’s richest man, Graeme Hart, donated nearly $ 30,000 to the New Zealand First Foundation in two amounts that were each below the level of $ 15,000.01 at which political donations were to be made public by the party. .

He said RNZ had seen documents showing that Church Bay Farm, which is 100% owned by Hart, donated $ 14,995 to the New Zealand First Foundation on March 29, 2019.

On the same day, Walter & Wild, two-thirds owned by Hart, also donated $ 14,995 to the New Zealand First Foundation.

.