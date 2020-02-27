Winter Haven, Florida- Winter Haven Lady Blue Devils is not used to these new excavations.

Chain of Lakes Park’s brand new field house hosted Winter Haven in one of the last practices of the season. It took women out of their comfort zone.

But so is the whole season.

“I make them uncomfortable when they step on the floor,” said Johnny Lawson head coach.

Mistakes are made, but they are by design. Johnny Lawson is preparing to do bigger things for the players.

“They’re used to a kind of discomfort, but this will be a bit different because it’s for money and for awards,” Lawson said.

Awards, different state championships. Winterhaven has won five titles since 2005, making it one of the most successful programs in Florida this century. Being a Lady Blue Devil involves great responsibility.

“Great expectations,” said Trinity Hardy of Junior Guard. “The legacy behind it, all right.”

This heritage hit this season when losses began to increase.

“There were some bumps, some ups and downs,” Lawson said. “They didn’t know how to play. It was a bit frustrating at times, but we’ve been here before. We’ve become unaware of how kids play basketball.

“We create them because we don’t get mega superstars. We don’t get legends. We make them.”

Like Hardy. A key scorer on the team is the latest in a long line of Lady Blue Devils that has grown into one of the Bay Area’s top talents. Suspicious people this season have given her special incentives.

“It definitely gives us a reason to work so hard and let them know what it is,” Hardy said.

It is a history of greatness. All those state titles including them for three consecutive years from 2016 to 2018. And the opportunity to add another piece of hardware to the trophy case. Not bad for the counted team.

“God has an interesting way of moving them back and moving it forward,” Lawson said. “These kids are behind and now pushed forward and deserve it.”

