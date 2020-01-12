Winter Haven man shot dead after confronting another driver

Loading...

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Winter Haven man was shot dead on Saturday evening after initiating a confrontation with another driver.

Polk County MPs said the incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. on Lake Ned Road in Winter Haven.

MPs say the man was the driver of a pickup truck. As he drove down Lake Ned Road, an SUV, occupied by a driver and a passenger, drove behind.

The man and woman in the SUV told the detectives that the pickup had suddenly stopped and forced them to stop suddenly as well. The driver then approached the off-road vehicle and insulted the man and woman to follow too closely and told him to kill them, according to the MPs.

Then the two told MPs that the man had returned to his truck, but turned and went back to their SUV.

The man driving the SUV told MPs that he feared the other driver would kill him, grabbed a pistol from a dashboard, pointed it out the window at the other driver, and fired, the MPs said. The woman called 911.

MPs said the truck driver suffered a bullet wound to the lower abdomen and was taken to Winter Haven Hospital, but died shortly afterwards.

Both the driver and the passenger of the SUV stayed on site for the prosecution to arrive.

No arrests were made at this time. MPs have opened an investigation as they are currently looking for further evidence to support the victim’s testimony. The driver of the SUV was interviewed by detectives.

According to MPs, witnesses said they heard three shots. A witness said he heard a man shout, “I don’t want to kill you” and a woman shout, “Don’t kill him, don’t kill him!”

If you have information about this incident, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office 863-298-6200.

