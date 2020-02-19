[winter-is-a-wonderful-time-to-visit-nearby-zoos]

It was one particular of people frigid winter season days when my granddaughter seemed out the window and sighed.

“Rara,” she said, employing my grandma name, “I want it to be summertime so we can go to the zoo.”

Blessed her: I’d just located out that below in New England, winter season can be an great time to take a look at the zoo. Not only are most zoos open up, they’re open up with a pleasant twist: significantly less crowds, distinctive winter programs and, even better, animals who are frisky, lively and rather content in the crisp air.

“There are heaps of species that thrive in the wintertime, mentioned Keith Lovett, zoo director at the Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford (bpzoo.org). “They are way more energetic than they are in the summer time.”

At the Buttonwood Park Zoo, the pink pandas, for instance, action up their sport and are frequently frolicking — significantly when it snows. “They’re adorable,” Lovett mentioned. “They do superior in the chilly than the heat, when they can be a minimal lethargic.” Harbor seals appreciate the cold water as well, he reported, and are additional lively in the wintertime months. And bison are recognised to kick into galloping manner in the chilly.

Lovett mentioned in these months, a pay a visit to to the zoo, with scaled-down crowds, can suggest greater access, not just for seeing the animals up near, but for chatting up the zoo staff, who are a lot more available when the crowds are lighter.

“You can actually communicate to the zookeepers in the winter,” he claimed. “It is exceptional accessibility a far more intimate and interactive working experience.”

FEB. 20, 2020 – This otter is just not allowing a little bit of snow get in his way of a good time at the Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford. Picture courtesy Buttonwood Park Zoo, bpzoo.org

FEB. 20, 2020 – Buttonwood Park Zoo’s emperor tamarin twins, 4 weeks old, rest on their dad’s back again in the Rainforest, Rivers and Reef Exhibit. Image courtesy Buttonwood Park Zoo, bpzoo.org

FEB. 20, 2020 – Beavers snuggle at the Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford, Mass. Picture courtesy Buttonwood Park Zoo, bpzoo.org

FEB. 20. 2020 – Just one of the rewards of browsing a zoo in the winter season is lighter crowds, specifically around animal ambassador encounters. Picture courtesy Buttonwood Park Zoo, bpzoo.org

FEB. 20, 2020 – A purple panda frolics in the snow at Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford, Mass. Photograph courtesy Buttonwood Park Zoo, bpzoo.org

Buttonwood Park Zoo, like many zoos, rolls out particular programs for the wintertime, each indoors and out.

There are scheduled every day “Keeper chats” in which friends can get up close and study a lot more about unique animals. Intended for age 3 and more mature, Creature Creations is an artwork class for youngsters taught by Certified Art Teacher Kathleen Patrick and a zoo educator. Small children get up-near and particular with their preferred animal though working on their have masterpiece.

Amusement rides nonetheless spin in the winter as very well. Buttonwood’s well-known Black Bear Express and Wildlife Carousel operate on winter hours. The zoo’s Bear Den Café is open up for lunch and snacks as well.

There is also the Toe Jam Puppet Band, a regional preferred that performs at Buttonwood Park Zoo each and every Monday.

“People just like them,” Lovett mentioned. “I have people come here all the time and convey to me their youngster is definitely into tunes now and it all commenced with the Toe Jam Puppet Band.”

And then there is just the expertise of browsing your beloved zoo animals in the new winter season air.

“In the wintertime, every go to can be distinctive,” Lovett reported. “The seasonality of the New England wintertime delivers out all distinct kinds of actions, which can be truly entertaining.” Which can be the scenario for children way too. A winter zoo pay a visit to suggests becoming lively outside — be it walking all around to visit the animals, riding the rides or playing at the zoo’s interactive Charlie’s Mother nature Participate in House.

The Buttonwood Park Zoo is found in New Bedford, a lively seaside town with a prosperity of other routines (this sort of as the Whaling Museum) and the massive and energetic (12 months round) fishing pier and many dining choices. Opened in 1894, it is the 12th longest working zoo in The usa. Smaller that most zoos, it has an personal come to feel, even with small kids together for the enjoyment. It will develop in the future: A master program calls for the addition of as numerous as 30 new endangered species in habitats mirroring their purely natural atmosphere. Winter season hrs are nine a.m. to four p.m. everyday.

Certainly, it is winter season and sure, we know some of the animals we generally see out in the planet are tucked absent. But at the Buttonwood Park Zoo, some are out in the winter season air loving it.