winter-like-chill-prompts-cold-shelters-to-open-across-tampa-bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cold front pushed through the Tampa Bay area Thursday morning, cooler air is sticking around plus a breeze from the north will cause temperatures to feel even cooler.

Because of the front, it will get quite chilly Thursday night and into Friday morning with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The cold snap is causing cold shelters to open across Tampa Bay.

Below is a list of shelters opening per local county/city:

Hillsborough County

Tampa

Hyde Park United Methodist Church — 500 W. Platt St. (Opens at 6 p.m.)

Amazing Love Ministries — 3304 E. Columbus Drive (Opens at 6 p.m.)

Salvation Army — 1514 N. Florida Ave. (Opens at 6 p.m.)

Metropolitan Ministries — 2106 N. Florida Ave. (Opens at 6 p.m.)

Town ‘N Country

Jackson Springs Recreation Center — 8620 Jackson Springs Road (Opens at 6 p.m.)

Wimauma

Wimauma Senior Center — 5714 North St. (Opens at 6 p.m.)

Pinellas County

Clearwater

Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church — 110 S. Ft. Harrison Ave. (Opens at 5 p.m.)

St. Petersburg

Northwest Presbyterian Church — 6330 54th Avenue N. (Opens between 6 p.m. and 6: 30 p.m.)

The Turning Point — 1810 5th Avenue N. (Opens between 6 p.m. and 6: 30 p.m.)

Salvation Army — 1400 4th Street S. (Opens between 6 p.m. and 6: 30 p.m.)

Trinity Lutheran Church — 401 5th Street N. (Opens between 6 p.m. and 6: 30 p.m.)

Pinellas Park

Boy and Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park – 7709 61st Street N. (Opens between 6 p.m. and 6: 30 p.m.)

Tarpon Springs

Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs — 111 W. Lime St. (Opens between 6 p.m. and 6: 30 p.m.)

Sarasota County

Sarasota

Salvation Army Center of Hope — 1400 10th St. (Intake begins at 6: 30 p.m.)

Venice

Salvation Army — 1051 Albee Farm Road (Opens at 8 p.m.)

FOR HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY ONLY: Individuals, including pet owners, who need transportation to a cold-weather shelter can get picked up at 6 p.m. at The Portico, 1001 N. Florida Ave., at the corner of East Tyler Street and North Marion Street. Residents will be taken to a shelter and can ride back for free the next morning. Residents who are disabled and cannot get to a shelter or The Portico pick-up location should call (813) 272-7272 by 6 p.m. for a ride to a shelter.

