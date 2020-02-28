winter-season-haven-lady-stranded-for-7-months-following-insurance-policy-company-shuts-down

Winter season HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Patrica McGough turned to Much better Connect with Behnken in desperation right after sitting down at property with no a vehicle given that Jan. 9.

McGough reported 5 days just after she bought her applied vehicle, a 2003 Ford Taurus, a person hit her and her spouse head-on, totaling the automobile. Her liability insurance coverage protected health care expenditures, but it was the insurance coverage of the male who strike her that was supposed to give her dollars to get a new automobile.

It turned out, that the insurance organization, Windhaven Insurance plan, shut down and the point out of Florida is in charge as a financial receiver. McGough was promised a settlement of $two,699, but she has not noticed a dime.

“I’m not inquiring for a Lamborghini, I’m not. I’m just inquiring for the $two,600 that is owed me so I get a further car,” McGough reported.

In tears and a neck brace, she turned to Improved Call Behnken.

“I watch you each and every single day. I enjoy you with all the challenges men and women have, and I determine, if they really do not want to chat to me, they do not want to do just about anything for me, very well maybe if they get a kick in the rump, they’re gonna do anything, simply because I will need a car or truck,” McGough reported.

Investigative reporter Shannon Behnken named Florida’s Department of Financial Products and services to locate out what is heading on. Patricia claimed a working day afterwards, the section identified as her and promised that the check is in the mail.

We’ll adhere to up to make absolutely sure it comes.

