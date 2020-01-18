Winter storm that creates icy and dangerous road conditions

York County, Pennsylvania. Strong winds, mixed with sleet and ice, caused dangerous road conditions on Saturday. Some shops in York Township have closed prematurely due to the weather, and many drivers are slow to get home.

“It’s bad. You have to drive 30 to 35 miles an hour,” Camp Hill DJ Will told FOX43 News as he scraped ice off his car.

PennDOT warns drivers to prepare for black ice. The division deployed 65 trucks across the state to withstand a challenging winter storm.

“It’s just the fact that we’re waiting for it to arrive, to stop and then start again,” said Gary Ishman, Assistant County Maintenance Manager at PennDOT. “We just have to stay tuned. We have our boys out there and they take care of it. ‘

PennDOT crews treated side streets and side streets with an anti-slip and salt mixture. Pure salt and brine are used on highways and main routes. Even treated roads can get extremely slick. Due to high winds and icy conditions, PennDOT enforced a 45 mph speed limit on multiple highways, including I-81, I-83, PA 581, US Route 11, US Route 15, US Route 30 and US Route 22 and US Route 322

“It’s terrible,” said Cheila Huettner from Lancaster. “It’s really chic and we had to stop just to scrape the ice off our wiper blades.”

Temperatures are expected to only get colder overnight, which may result in a messy and dangerous morning commute. Some drivers who drove home from work on Saturday urged others to avoid the streets if possible.

“I came here a few miles on I-83. Drive slowly all the way. Don’t drive tonight. Stay where you are, ”advised Carl from York. “

PennDOT would like to remind drivers to give their plows space to work. Ishman said these plows will take you where you need to go if you give them time.