Winter storm warning until 6:00 p.m. CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport / Quad Cities, IA
Iowa County
… THE WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS UNTIL 6PM
EVE…
… WIND CHILL ADVISORY FROM 6 PM TO NOON
CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT … Additional snow for the winter storm warning
Accumulations of less than an inch. Winches up to 50
mph. Very cold wind chills for the Wind Chill Advisory
expected. Wind chills as low as 28 below zero.
* WHERE … parts of East Central, Northeast and Southeast Iowa
and north central and northwest Illinois.
* WHEN … For the winter storm warning, now until 6:00 p.m. CST
Eve. For the Wind Chill Advisory this evening from 6 p.m.
until noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACT… plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
Snow can significantly impair visibility. Gusty winds could
Bring down branches. The cold wind showers could lead to this
Frostbite on exposed skin in just 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONS / PREPARATIONS …
If you need to travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water
Your vehicle in an emergency.
Be careful when you are outside. Wear suitable clothing, a
Hat and gloves.
Visit Illinois at www.gettingaroundillinois.com for street information
Conditions.
Call Iowa 511 to find out the road conditions.
&&