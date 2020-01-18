Winter storm warning until 6:00 p.m. CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport / Quad Cities, IA

Iowa County

… THE WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS UNTIL 6PM

EVE…

… WIND CHILL ADVISORY FROM 6 PM TO NOON

CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT … Additional snow for the winter storm warning

Accumulations of less than an inch. Winches up to 50

mph. Very cold wind chills for the Wind Chill Advisory

expected. Wind chills as low as 28 below zero.

* WHERE … parts of East Central, Northeast and Southeast Iowa

and north central and northwest Illinois.

* WHEN … For the winter storm warning, now until 6:00 p.m. CST

Eve. For the Wind Chill Advisory this evening from 6 p.m.

until noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACT… plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

Snow can significantly impair visibility. Gusty winds could

Bring down branches. The cold wind showers could lead to this

Frostbite on exposed skin in just 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONS / PREPARATIONS …

If you need to travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water

Your vehicle in an emergency.

Be careful when you are outside. Wear suitable clothing, a

Hat and gloves.

Visit Illinois at www.gettingaroundillinois.com for street information

Conditions.

Call Iowa 511 to find out the road conditions.

