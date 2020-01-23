Winter weather advice from DO 9:06 p.m. CEST to FR 12:00 p.m. CEST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport / Quad Cities, IA
Johnson County
… WEATHER ADVICE IN WINTER UNTIL NOON FRIDAY…
* What now. Snow accumulations from 2 to 4 inches in Friday
Morning. Isolated 5-inch sums possible in northeast Missouri
and far southeast of Iowa.
* WHERE … parts of northeastern Missouri, east central and
Southeast Iowa and Northwest and West Central Illinois.
* WHEN … Until noon CEST Friday.
* IMPACT… plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerous
Conditions could affect morning commuting.
* FURTHER INFORMATION … Snow and snow-covered roads will continue
commute through the morning.
PRECAUTIONS / PREPARATIONS …
Drive slower and be careful when traveling.
Go to www.gettingaroundillinois.com in Illinois for street information
Conditions.
Call Iowa 511 to find out the road conditions.
Call Missouri at 800-222-6400 to learn about road conditions.
&&