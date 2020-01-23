Winter weather advice from DO 9:06 p.m. CEST to FR 12:00 p.m. CEST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport / Quad Cities, IA

Johnson County

… WEATHER ADVICE IN WINTER UNTIL NOON FRIDAY…

* What now. Snow accumulations from 2 to 4 inches in Friday

Morning. Isolated 5-inch sums possible in northeast Missouri

and far southeast of Iowa.

* WHERE … parts of northeastern Missouri, east central and

Southeast Iowa and Northwest and West Central Illinois.

* WHEN … Until noon CEST Friday.

* IMPACT… plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerous

Conditions could affect morning commuting.

* FURTHER INFORMATION … Snow and snow-covered roads will continue

commute through the morning.

PRECAUTIONS / PREPARATIONS …

Drive slower and be careful when traveling.

Go to www.gettingaroundillinois.com in Illinois for street information

Conditions.

Call Iowa 511 to find out the road conditions.

Call Missouri at 800-222-6400 to learn about road conditions.

