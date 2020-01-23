Wintering monarch butterflies in California again critical

SAN FRANCISCO – The population of western monarch butterflies hibernating on the California coast is critically low for the second year in a row, according to an environmental group released on Thursday.

The number of orange-black insects belonging to the Xerces Society, a non-profit environmental organization that focuses on the protection of invertebrates, recorded approximately 29,000 butterflies in its annual survey. This is not much different than last year when an all-time low of 27,000 monarchs was counted.

“We hoped that the western monarch population would have recovered at least modestly, but unfortunately not,” said Emma Pelton, a monarch protection expert at the Xerces Society.

For comparison: In the 1980s, around 4.5 million monarch butterflies hibernated in forests on the California coast. Scientists say the butterflies in the western United States are at a critically low level due to the destruction of their milkweed habitat along their migration route as the population expands into their territory and the use of pesticides and herbicides increases.

Researchers have also identified the effects of climate change. In addition to agriculture, climate change is one of the main drivers of the endangered monarch, which interrupts an annual migration of 4,800 kilometers, which is geared to the spring and the blossoming of wildflowers.

Western monarch butterflies fly south to California each winter and return to the same locations and even the same trees where they gather to keep warm. The monarchs usually arrive in California in early November and spread across the country as soon as warmer weather arrives in March.

On the east side of the Rocky Mountains, another monarch butterfly population travels thousands of kilometers from southern Canada and the northeastern United States to spend the winter in central Mexico. Mexican officials said last year the butterfly population that would overwinter there is recovering, but they haven’t yet released this year’s census.

A 2017 Washington State University study found that the species is likely to become extinct in the next few decades if nothing is done to save it.

The government is currently reviewing the monarch for approval under the US Endangered Species Act. The decision whether the butterfly is classified as threatened is expected in December.

While it might be daunting to help the western butterflies, Pelton said the population hasn’t shrunk anymore, which is encouraging.

Pelton said that people can help by planting blooming flowers and milkweed early to fuel migratory monarchs on their way to other states.

The Xerces Society is working with the state of California to protect the wintering areas of the butterflies and to develop new areas in state parks.

“There are still thousands of monarchs (hibernating) on ​​the coast, so we can be sure that it is not too late to act,” said Pelton.

