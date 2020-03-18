Winter’s End Progressive Rock Festival postponed

WInter’s End Progressive Rock Pageant has come to be the latest sufferer of the coronavirus. Organisers have announced the postponement of this year’s celebration and have reported they are going to transfer the whole pageant again to up coming year, hopefully with the exact same bands.

This year’s event was to be headlined by Pendragon, Primarily Autumn and Subsignal, with the likes of Solstice, John Hackett Band, Last Flight To Pluto, Hayley Griffiths, Also Eden, Midas Tumble, Emperor Norton and far more, and was established to get place at Chepstow Drill Hall from April 23-26.

In a assertion, pageant organiser Stephen Lambe said: “It will occur as no shock that we have been compelled to postpone the Winter’s Conclusion Festival due at the Drill Hall Chepstow on 23rd to 26th April. In the close, our hand was forced by the Drill Hall itself, which has been closed right until even further observe.

“We have made a decision to shift the total pageant – with (hopefully) the same bands – forward by one particular 12 months to 22nd to 25th April 2021, yet again at the Drill Corridor. All tickets will continue being valid for the occasion future year. Quite a few many thanks to all the bands that have confirmed their participation so significantly. We are even now awaiting responses from a pair, so we’ll ensure the closing line up as shortly as we can.

“As lots of of you may consider, our economic predicament is relatively precarious, as we run the ticketing for our situations ourselves. We would request all ticket holders to keep off from requesting refunds at this stage, even if you by now know that you simply cannot go to future 12 months. We know that dollars is tight right now and that some of you have a great deal of funds tied up in tickets for our events, so your support is massively appreciated. We couldn’t do it with no you, but our incredibly existence is on the line.

“Hopefully, federal government measures to aid/compensate firms like ours will make a variance but to what extent and accurately how they will work is not distinct however.”

Summer’s Stop Progressive Rock Competition is continue to scheduled to acquire place this October concerning Oct 1-4, showcasing Pallas, Cosmograf, Moulettes, Ms. Amy Birks, Antimatter, Gunglfy, I Am The Manic Whale and more. Tickets are out there in this article.