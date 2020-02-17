[WINTERSUN, STRATOVARIUS, TRACEDAWN Customers Be a part of Forces In SMACKBOUND]

Frontiers Songs Srl has introduced the signing of SMACKBOUND to a multi-album deal.

SMACKBOUND is a metallic band from Helsinki, Finland featuring the multi-gifted vocalist and actress Netta Laurenne, who founded the team in 2015. Guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari (WINTERSUN) was the first to link with Netta in the band and they were soon joined by Rolf Pilve (STRATOVARIUS, WINTERSUN) on drums, Vili Itäpelto (TRACEDAWN) on keyboards, and Tuomas Yli-Jaskari (TRACEDAWN) on bass.

“I am so delighted to belong to the Frontiers loved ones,” suggests Laurenne. “SMACKBOUND was on the lookout for a deal and needed to lover with someone who shows genuine passion in working with us. Immediately after quite a few months of conversations, we agreed that Frontiers was the proper label for us. The journey is just commencing. Many thanks for strolling with us.”

Soon following its development, SMACKBOUND started out crafting its very own songs while at the same time forming a protect band, Run FOR Cover, to start off developing their are living chemistry with no hold off. Songs arrived alongside one another rapidly and the band debuted with a string of successful films and singles, like “Push It Like You Stole It”, “Wall Of Silence” and “Run”, which caught the focus of Frontiers A&R crew, who are generally on the hunt for the most effective emerging expertise. After promptly becoming floored by these three music, Frontiers achieved out to the band to start conversations, which ultimately culminated in a offer remaining struck. The 3 aforementioned singles will be bundled on the band’s debut album, “20/20”, which is predicted to be released all over the world in early May perhaps.

“We required to make metal combined with all the goodies we really like in songs, yet you won’t be able to conquer the power and vitality of metallic. That’s why we brought anything to it,” states Netta. She adds about the album title: “The title demonstrates the concept of the total album. It really is time for us all to have 20/20 eyesight. We wanna get to the bottom of points and reduce the bullshit. We show ourselves in the fantastic and the terrible, both equally vulnerable and angry, and talk to for honesty and integrity in return. We do this with unconditional like and by not possessing missing faith in the earth. We phone out for the truth.”

“20/20” was recorded at Sonic Pump Studios, manufactured by the band, and blended and mastered by Jesse Vainio (Sunrise AVENUE, APOCALYPTICA, POETS OF THE Slide).

Lineup:

Vocals: Netta Laurenne

Guitars: Teemu Mäntysaari

Drums: Rolf Pilve

Keyboards: Vili Itäpelto

Bass: Tuomas Yli-Jaskari