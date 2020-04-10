Wireless host fills communication gap when COVID-19 occurs

Radio Kingston employees are playing a leading role in informing Spanish-speaking populations of the burgeoning Ulster County about the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Marielfiori, the host of Lavoz on Radio Kingston [AM 1490 and 107.9 FM], told Spectrum News that she and four other Spanish-speaking employees had spoken before the outbreak. [Many are immigrants]. At the time of crisis.

“Nationwide, due to COVID-19, the color community is suffering more than other communities, and I think it has to do with access to information,” Fiori said in a Wednesday conference call interview. Was. “Return to the need to make all information available in English and Spanish. We think we are lucky as Radio Kingston recognized the need earlier before the pandemic.

Fiori and other organizers are constantly updating their Spanish-speaking listeners on radio and social media platforms, starting with announcements issued by local governments primarily in English.

They have recently begun streaming the county executive Pattrian’s daily announcements, along with a real-time Spanish interpreter on the station’s Facebook page, a rare service in the Hudson Valley community.

Radio host Manuel Brass is housed in a cubicle in the county building responsible for live translation. Although county officials may not be able to handle the complete Spanish information campaign on their own, Radio Kingston offers a free service.

Still, as Hispanic immigrants settle in Ulster County, Fiori wants the government to invest more in Spanish government communication. According to government data, Kingston’s Hispanic population is about 3,500, but local immigrant supporters believe that there is a real number.

Fiori has expressed some dissatisfaction with the fragmented approach taken by government and non-profit leaders to provide information to local Spanish speakers.

“These institutions … they said,” Oh, we have these flyers with good information about medical services, “Fiori said. “Is it Spanish? [They answer]” No, not yet. “Always so:” No, not yet. “

“There is not much information in other languages,” said Kingston activist and radio Kingston listener Juanita Velázquez Amador, who was phoned Thursday.

She suspects that the COVID-19 crisis will change the mindset of some community leaders before a future crisis.

“I want this COVID-19 to awaken this world and make sure we all need it,” Velazquez Amador said.

Dan Torres, assistant deputy county for Ulster County, told Spectrum News Thursday afternoon that the county government was “always on” the needs of the community. Several improvements have already been made to provide information to Spanish speakers.

He also stated that interpreters will be available to help call the county COVID-19 hotline from Spanish speakers to the county, and the county has incorporated Spanish into its website chat feature. Was.

“Small, they are doing more,” Fiori said. “But at every level … we need to fill that gap.”

