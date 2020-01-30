MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) – A Wisconsin high school teacher was accused on Thursday of trying to create child pornography by secretly recording minors twice in the past year. The indictment follows an investigation triggered by the discovery of hidden cameras installed in the hotel room of students in Minneapolis who he had accompanied on a business club trip.

David Kruchten, a teacher at Madison East High School, was indicted on Wednesday by a large federal jury and arrested on Thursday morning at his home in Madison, a suburb of Cottage Grove, according to US lawyer Scott Blader.

The 37-year-old Kruchten was on leave in December after the students found the hidden cameras and initiated the investigation. Kruchten’s license to teach in Wisconsin has been classified as examined by the State Department of Education, but other details have not been released in a public database.

No cancers lawyer was listed in the online file. He was due to appear before the Federal Court in Madison on Thursday afternoon.

If convicted, Kruchten face 15 to 30 years in prison in the federal prison.

“This indictment accuses criminal behavior that is an undeniable breach of trust,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement. “We will continue to work to ensure full accountability for the alleged crimes in this case.”

The indictment accuses Kruchten six attempts to produce child pornography with six different minors on October 27, 2019, and one attempt to produce it with a seventh minor on January 20, 2019 using hidden recording devices moved across state borders. It was not immediately clear where the alleged records leading to the charges were made. The State Department of Justice had previously asked parents for information about other business club trips that weren’t in Minneapolis in December.

“This news is incredibly troubling for the (school district) family and our community,” said Jane Belmore, interim superintendent, in a statement. She said the district would do everything possible to provide support to both students and the community “in this incredibly challenging time.”