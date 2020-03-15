Wisconsin Badgers land 3-star LB Jake Chaney in 2021 course | National Sports activities

Even while on- and off-campus, in-human being recruiting is currently shut down because of to issues of spreading COVID-19 coronavirus, the University of Wisconsin football staff was ready to incorporate to the 2021 recruiting class on Sunday.

Linebacker Jake Chaney, a 3-star prospect out of Lehigh Acres, Florida, tweeted that he experienced committed to the Badgers.

“I am pretty grateful to have many possibilities to go engage in d1 (sic) football at it’s (sic) highest stage and I’m incredibly blessed to have a say in which faculty I’ll devote my future 3-5 many years of everyday living at,” Chaney wrote in a tweet. “I would like to thank my mothers and fathers for being on me at all occasions, making certain I’m doing almost nothing but the most effective I can. Also, my relatives and coaches for seeking absolutely nothing but the best for and from me.

MY RECRUITMENT IS 100% SHUT DOWN‼️ #ALLIN #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/ur4p6KP1DZ

— Jake Chaney (@JakeChaney9) March 15, 2020

I would like to give a special shout out to my brother for aiding me stay on the appropriate tub and be in a position to find out from his errors. With that currently being said just after evenings of prayer and thoughts I would like to say I’m 1000% fully commited to the University of Wisconsin-Madison.”

Chaney — a 6-foot, 200 pounder — earned District 7A player of the yr very last season soon after tallying 100 tackles as a junior. Jake Chaney’s father, James, is his mentor at Lehigh Senior Large Faculty and played at Florida Point out from 1988-1991.

The Badgers received the recruiting struggle for Chaney around 10 other offers, like types from Michigan, Minnesota, and Indiana.

Chaney is the next linebacker to commit to the Badgers’ 2021 course, which sits at 9 potential customers. While still early in the cycle, UW’s 2021 course ranks seventh in the region.