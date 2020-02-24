wisconsin-badgers-limited-finish-luke-benzschawel-announces-retirement

Luke Benzschawel declared Monday that the knee damage that ended his 2019 season would conclude his football job.

The UW junior limited conclude and Grafton product tweeted that he experienced a fourth technique on his wounded proper knee, and that he and his physicians made a decision he must stage away from the game.

Benzschawel did not play in any 2019 games owing to the damage, and he was declared out for the time on Oct. one. He finishes his Badgers job with 15 appearances, such as 4 commences.

“I take into account myself privileged to have been section of the Wisconsin football system for the previous four yrs,” Benzschawel wrote in his write-up.

“I have not been as fortunate when it comes to my well being. On the other hand, soon after undergoing a fourth course of action on my knee and in spite of offering every little thing I have to get again on the industry, my medical professionals and I have determined that the time has appear for me to phase away from the game. To say this was a hard conclusion would be an understatement, but … I’m happy to be a Badger. And I’m hunting forward to getting other prospects to aid my teammates and keep on contributuing to our achievements.”

The 6-foot-six former three-star recruit had a deep household connection with UW. His brother, Beau, was an offensive lineman for the Badgers from 2015-18 prior to likely professional and signing with the Detroit Lions. His father Scott performed for the Badgers in the mid-1980s, and his uncle Eric performed for UW from 1988-92.

Benzschawel is the second restricted conclude from final season’s team that was pressured to retire because of to harm — sixth-year senior Zander Neuville declared he was stepping away in September.

Injuries at restricted conclusion last 12 months left UW with two possibilities at the situation, sophomore Jake Ferguson and redshirt freshman Cormac Sampson. UW will have six returners — Ferguson, Sampson, Clay Cundiff, Jack Eschenbach, Hayden Rucci and Coy Wanner — and two incoming freshman, Cam Huge and Cole Dakovich, at tight close.

