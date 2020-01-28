Wisconsin Badgers TE Seth Currens Enters Transfer Portal | National sport

Seth Currens’ run with the University of Wisconsin soccer program has ended.

A UW employee confirmed on Monday that Currens has entered the NCAA transfer portal. He is the fifth player to drop out of the program this year after Christian Bell, Aron Cruickshank, Bradrick Shaw and Griffin Grady.

Currens came to the Badgers as a three-star recruit as security, but played a number of positions during his three-year program. He switched from safety to the inside linebacker during the spring training and to the tight end in the autumn camp. He has appeared in 11 games in special teams this season. He played in 38 career games at UW.

With Jake Ferguson and Cormac Sampson returning as the first two tight ends, and two recruits from 2019 and 2020 who also want to repeat, Tight End could be one of the lower positions for the Badgers next season.

A message left with Currens was not returned immediately.

Here’s a look at the 2020 UW recruitment class

,