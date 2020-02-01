Wisconsin coaches Paul Chryst, Kelly Sheffield and Paula Wilkins receive a one year contract to renew National Sports

Three head coaches from the University of Wisconsin received a one-year routine contract extension from the Athletic Board.

Soccer coach Paul Chryst and volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield had both extended their five-year contracts. They now run until January 31, 2025.

Women’s football coach Paula Wilkins had extended her three-year contract until January 31, 2023.

The sports department’s considerations regarding the three-year contract for men’s football coach John Trask were not completed in time for the Friday meeting and will be brought up to the board later.

In a brief closed session on Friday, the Athletic Board also approved bonuses for fall sports coaches. According to UW guidelines, Sheffield and his assistants received a 25% bonus for participating in the NCAA championship game and 5% for participating as a Big Ten champion.

Chryst and his assistants qualified for a pool of 15% of their base salary for a season with 10 wins plus 4% for an appearance in the Big Ten championship game.

Wilkins and her assistant coach qualified for the third round of the NCAA women’s soccer tournament with 7%.

