[wisconsin-condition-journal-sporting-activities-team-wins-countrywide-apse-award]













The Wisconsin Condition Journal sporting activities staff has been honored with a national award for its do the job in 2019 in judging by the Involved Press Sporting activities Editors business.

The Condition Journal, competing in a class for newspapers with a print circulation of 38,000 to 82,999, earned Major 10 honors for its particular section on the 2019 College of Wisconsin soccer staff in the annual APSE contest judged by editors from throughout the nation. The part, a preview of the Badgers’ season, highlighted the do the job of columnist Tom Oates and reporters Jason Galloway and Jim Polzin.













The State Journal sports department is led by athletics editor Greg Sprout, assistant sports activities editors Art Kabelowsky (high schools) and Reed Southmayd (duplicate desk), and athletics Internet editor Chris Doyle. In addition to Oates, Polzin and Galloway, the sports activities staff members in 2019 involved reporters Todd Milewski, Dennis Punzel, Colten Bartholomew and Jon Masson and desk editors Nick Zizzo, Howard Thomas, Mark Pynnonen and Cameron Lane-Flehinger.