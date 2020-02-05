Wisconsin confirms first case of a new corona virus

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 / 2:12 PM CST / Updated: February 5, 2020 / 2:12 PM CST

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) – A Wisconsin resident has contracted a new virus that originated in China and has spread worldwide.

The patient is an adult who is isolated at home, but government health officials would not say where he is, how old he is, or what other details he has. For more information on the person’s whereabouts, contact the local health department later, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer at the Communicable Diseases Office of the Health Department.

The person was never hospitalized, but was examined and tested at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Westergaard said.

The person who tested positive came into contact with a confirmed case when he had traveled to mainland China within the past two weeks, he said.

“The risk to Wisconsin residents is generally extremely low,” he said.

The outbreak of the new type of coronavirus has infected more than 24,500 worldwide, with the exception of a few hundred in China. There were 490 deaths in China, but none in the United States. Other cases of the new pneumonia-like virus were six in California, one in Massachusetts, one in Washington State, one in Arizona and two in Chicago.