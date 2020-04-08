Wisconsin Elections Worry Is a Fraud

In the midst of widespread outbreaks, in a state that has seen more than 2,500 coronavirus cases and nearly 100 deaths, Wisconsin voters are facing an important choice: Stay at home as directed by the government, or exercise their right to vote. card. After a last minute push by the Democratic state Tony Evers to postpone the election and delay his ballot by June, the state’s supreme court ruled in the executive order, forcing Tuesday’s first action to take effect. as intended. That decision was reversed late Monday by a national law-sponsored court, which resulted in a vote in Wisconsin and the nation as a whole in a 5-4 victory. action. “They must be brave enough to take risks, endanger themselves and others’ safety.” Ruth Bader Ginsburg filed in the Court of Appeals. “Or they will lose their right to vote, without fault of their own.”

Ginsburg added that “the court’s decision, I fear, will have a significant impact,”

Wisconsin is under pressure to postpone its first meeting, as other states hold the April race successfully because of the resolution of COVIDs across the United States. “People should not be forced to put their lives on the line of voting,” Bernie Sanders last week, urging the Badger State to postpone its election. But Republican-federal lawmakers have resisted those calls, and Evers has resisted the issue, worrying that it would make him stand up for getting coronavirus together with the GOP’s. legislated in the state, Politico reported. But Evers remained dissatisfied, first asking Republicans to delay the election and expand voter turnout, following the announcement itself when lawmakers gave it a go. kill them. The Republicans took their complaint to the court, where they won. “We are not in a banana country where leaders can stop voting because he doesn’t want to hold them,” Republican Robin Vos, the speaker of the Wisconsin state convention, tweeted Monday.

The result of these court decisions is now awaiting public health and voting rights destruction. Wisconsin residents have been asked to violate a state closure law, which Evers announced last month, or waive their right to vote. The state is experiencing nightmares in elections, as no poll workers have been forced to close public spaces — and, it seems, endangers the long-term of open spaces. .

The New York Times’ Shade Herndon media reported Tuesday that voters in Milwaukee are expecting more time to vote – this is the middle of the week that the U.S. The Surgeon General alert will be the same as 9/11 or Pearl Harbor. “This is going to be the hardest and most sad part of the American population,” Jerome Adams said Sunday. That the state is still holding its constituents in the middle of that is as dangerous as it is illegal, and is almost certain to undermine the opposition, especially. in a Democratic-like area of ​​Milwaukee, which has dropped from 180 polls to five. “This will not be like democracy,” Ben Wikler, president of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, wrote as voters waited until Tuesday to vote in the first between Sanders and frontrunner Joe BidenThe.

