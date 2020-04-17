Wisconsin Extends Safer Orders At Home; School Closed, Golf Course Will Open

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced a safer state extension in the state on Thursday. Originally set to expire in April, orders are now expected to last until May 26. Under the new order, Wisconsin schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year. However, golf courses will be allowed to open on April 24.

Clubhouses and pro shops on the golf course must remain closed, and tee times and payments for games must be transacted online or by telephone. The use of golf carts is prohibited. Mini golf courses and driving range are also ordered to remain closed.

Other outdoor areas, such as public parks, can be closed if it is known that individuals do not maintain social rules.

Whether schools in Wisconsin are really open this fall is still on the air, according to Evers.

“At that time in the early fall,” Evers said in a press conference on Thursday, “we must hope that this virus has been completely eradicated. We must be sure in our own minds that we have really moved to a point where there are very few cases in the state, and some of the cases we have immediately identified through large-scale testing and contact tracing already exist. “

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers extended safer orders on Thursday, mandating that Wisconsin schools be closed for the remainder of the school year.

Dylan Buell / Getty

Other restrictions in Wisconsin will be eased, including allowing art and craft supplies stores to provide roadside services for those who want to buy materials for making face masks. The public library will be allowed to pick up books on the curb.

Individuals are still ordered to remain at home as much as possible even though outdoor activities where social distance guidelines can be maintained are permitted.

Some Republicans from the Wisconsin Republican Senate disagreed with the decision to extend safer home orders, saying the state must start reopening its business to restart the economy.

“The Republican Legislature plans to act with legal and legislative options to deal with the extension of orders and get answers to questions asked by our constituents,” Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos and Majority Leader Jim Steineke said in a joint statement Thursday.

“While everyone shares the goal of protecting public health, the governor’s orders go too far,” the statement said. “The main purpose of Safer at Home is to smooth the curve, which we have managed to do at this point, not destroy our family.”

“Every illness and death is a tragedy, but so are business and livelihoods damaged by shelter at the place of order,” Republican Senator of the Republic of Duey Strobel said in a statement Thursday. “In addition to being counterproductive, unlimited protection orders will ultimately lead to civil disobedience.”

Newsweek reaches out to the Wisconsin Democratic Party and Governor Evers’s office for comment.

Recent data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 3,875 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in the state with 187 deaths caused by the virus.