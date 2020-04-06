Wisconsin Governor suspends face-to-face voting scheduled for Tuesday primary

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued a presidential order on Tuesday to suspend face-to-face voting in the state’s primaries and postpone it until June 9 in a coronavirus pandemic. He said that all votes already cast will be counted.

The order requires that the state legislature, which refused to take action on the primary election move, attend a special meeting on Tuesday. If no new election date is enacted, the primary will be held on June 9th.

There was a major shortage of poll workers, and many communities were consolidating polling places. Milwaukee typically operates 180 polling stations, but only up to five face-to-face voting sites.

There was also a surge in absentee voting requests by the coronavirus. As of Monday morning, nearly 1.3 million people had requested absentee votes, according to the Wisconsin Election Commission. More than half of these ballots have already been returned.

It’s not just the presidential primary that is contested by voting. Wisconsin will also vote on the state’s Supreme Court seats and local officials around the state.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 2,389 coronavirus outbreaks in Wisconsin, according to the CBS Milwaukee affiliate WDJT. 79 people have died.

Democrat Evers was increasing pressure to push back the primary in a coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, he called for a special session of the Republican-led state legislature to vote on the move to the primary. However, according to WISC, an affiliate of CBS Madison, both the state legislature and the Senate were closed early Monday within seconds—

State GOP legislative leaders said they would challenge the move in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and Wisconsin Election Commission Meagan Wolfe prepares voters for Tuesday in light of legal issues I said

“The governor’s executive order is clearly unconstitutional,” said Robin Boss, chairman of the Parliament, and Scott Fitzgerald, senior leader of the Senate, in a statement. “Last week, a federal judge stated that he had no authority to cancel the election, and neither did Governor Evers. Governor Evers cannot unilaterally run the state.”

Since March 17, there has been no presidential primary since voters in Arizona, Florida and Illinois participated in the vote. In Ohio, which was due to vote on March 17, Governor Mike DeWine delayed the primary. DeWine initially stated that the primaries will be held in June, but on April 28 they moved the primary to an all-mail primary.

In addition to Ohio and Wisconsin, 10 states and Puerto Rico have postponed the primary. The Democratic Party has postponed the rally, scheduled for August 17, in Milwaukee.

This is a destructive story. Will be updated.

