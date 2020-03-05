Wisconsin holds Northwestern to 31.5 p.c shooting in Significant Ten victory

MADISON, Wis. — Nate Reuvers scored 11 details as No. 24 Wisconsin struggled through a lousy offensive overall performance in a 63-48 win around Northwestern on Wednesday evening.

The acquire moved the Badgers (20-10, 13-6 Significant 10) into a three-way for initial area in the Major Ten.

Wisconsin was not powerful with the ball in opposition to a crew that has the 12th-worst protection in the league, providing up far more than 70 points a match, and is in last location in the meeting.

Northwestern (7-22, two-17) dug itself two holes, but only uncovered its way out of only 1.

The Wildcats, who shoot 42% from the subject on average, begun the game 1 for 10 with 5 turnovers in the 1st nine minutes. Right after trailing by 17 points with 5: 48 left, Northwestern minimize the Wisconsin guide to 32-28 just right before half.

The Wildcats’ offensive woes resurfaced right after the break as they started one for 12 and fell guiding 48-33 with 8: 51 left.

Wisconsin struggled to sustain consistency on offense. The Badgers depend greatly on the 3-level shot, averaging approximately nine a recreation and shooting 35% from the arc. They produced the to start with three-pointer they took on consecutive possessions to begin the sport. From there, Wisconsin manufactured five of their following 22.

Pete Nance led Northwestern with 14 details.

Big Photograph

Northwestern: The season has been a battle for the Wildcats. They confirmed battle at periods, but lacked any form of offensive assault to give them a prospect at the upset.

Wisconsin: The Badgers have gone from a five-5 start off in December to a three-way tie for 1st in the Large Ten, becoming a member of Maryland and Michigan Condition with just one video game to engage in in the normal time.