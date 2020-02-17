[Wisconsin icon J.J. Watt weds soccer participant Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas]

J.J. Watt, a person of the most beloved athletes in Wisconsin athletics historical past, tied the knot this weekend, marrying his longtime girlfriend in a ceremony in the Bahamas.

Watt, who played defensive close for the Badgers for two seasons, married specialist soccer player Kealia Ohai on Saturday. The two have been jointly for about two yrs.

On his Instagram account, Watt posted a photo of the two and wrote, “Best working day of my life. Without issue.”

Ohai, 28, plays for the Chicago Pink Stars she beforehand starred for the Houston Dash. She is a native of Utah, and performed collegiately at North Carolina.

Watt, a Waukesha indigenous who performs for the Houston Texans and is a 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the 12 months award winner, will be 31 in March. He hosted “Saturday Night time Stay” on Feb. two, the night before the Super Bowl.

Whilst he is regarded typically for his prowess as a soccer participant, Watt has made a mark with his charitable function as effectively. His basis, the Justin J. Watt Foundation, is a charity firm that delivers following-university alternatives for children. He also spearheaded a drive to elevate additional than $30 million to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston among his other charitable performs.

He was the commencement speaker at the UW-Madison very last spring, and has served as a spokesman for Madison-based American Spouse and children Coverage.

Watt has two brothers, Derek and TJ, who also performed for the Badgers and now perform in the NFL, Derek with the Los Angeles Chargers and TJ with the Pittsburgh Steelers.