Wisconsin pushed for the presidential primary despite fears of coronavirus

After an unsuccessful 11-hour legal action that failed to stop voting, Wisconsin voters will go to the polls for a primary and presidential state and local election on Tuesday despite increasing votes. fears about health risks from coronavirus.

But officials are uncertain about what to expect and how many voters Wisconsin residents, like most people across the nation, will remain under orders to stay home and to Public assemblies were banned during the coronavirus crisis.

The last two court rulings on Monday put the election, which would include Democratic and Republican primary presidents and voting for thousands of state and local offices, back after days of uncertainty.

In deciding separate lawsuits brought by Republicans, the state Supreme Court blocked Democratic Governor Tony Evers’s order to delay elections until June and the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a federal judge’s decision. extending absentee voting, the ruling absentee ballots must be posted by Tuesday to count. .

“Now voters will be forced to choose between their health and their right to vote, a neglected choice that public officials are trying to avoid,” said Satya Rhodes-Conway, the Democratic mayor of Madison, Wisconsin.

People came to the Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building to cast their ballots at the closed drop-off site in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on April 6, 2020.

Kamil Krzaczynski /

AFP

The legal maneuver overshadowed Wisconsin’s Democratic presidential primary, the first nomination contest held since March 17 in a race to elect a challenging Republican President Donald Trump for the Nov. 3 election.

More than a dozen other states have posted or revised their nomination contests in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, which also pushed front-runner Joe Biden and rival Bernie Sanders to campaign campaign.

Biden has built up an almost incalculable lead in Sanders with delegates choosing the nominee at the national convention this summer. The convention, set to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was pushed back in August from July to a coronavirus outbreak.

After a late-night meeting, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said no Tuesday’s vote results will be released until March 13, the deadline for absentee ballots posted Tuesday will be received.

Now voters will be forced to choose between their health and their right to vote

Concerns about the coronavirus have led to a shortage of poll workers in more than half of the state’s municipalities, leading to the consolidation of multiple polling places and the use of up to 2,400 National Guard members state to assist in polls.

In Milwaukee, there are five polls instead of the average 180, officials said, leaving the possibility of a crowd and long lines in many locations.

Reduced staffing of poll workers encourages voters to follow the rules of social isolation and ease of hand, election administrators said. Voters will be voting outside the polls.

But an explosion of court cases, days of uncertainty and running health fears offer a potential preview of the November election if the coronavirus outbreak is waiting or coming back.

In opposition to any delay, Republicans cited the potential for voter fraud and the short timeline to fill thousands of state and local offices on the ballot.

Democrats say Republicans want a turnout in state races, especially for a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat that could be instrumental in deciding battlefield voting rights in the state of battlefield. which was crucial in the November election.