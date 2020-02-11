Wisconsin Republicans introduce bill to help farmers

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 9:27 AM CST / Updated: February 11, 2020 / 9:28 AM CST

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection in Wisconsin, the agricultural industry contributes more than $ 105 billion annually to the state economy and provides more than 400,000 jobs.

Republican officials say the agricultural industry accounts for 12 percent of Wisconsin workers, and on Monday they introduced laws to help farmers.

“We have had agriculture on our radar for years,” said MP Warren Petryk (R-Eleva). “It is our second largest industry. They rose from $ 88 billion not long ago to the $ 105 billion a year they spent on our economy. Therefore, as business people, we want to make sure that we reduce the regulations and enable people to make as much money as possible. “

Legislators say the new laws will help address the long-term and short-term financial deficiencies in the agricultural industry.

“The property tax credit that is deducted from the commercial buildings is actually a credit for the income tax portion of your taxes, but it is 66% of the taxable tax, a credit up to $ 7,500 for each company,” said Treig Pronschinske (R -Eau Claire).

“Many of our manufacturers in our region would benefit from the grant to small processing companies,” said Petryk. “We have small dairies and what not and we hope we can help them.”

Republicans call the legislation “new” and it is approved by several government agencies.

“It has been approved by the farm office, the Wisconsin Dairy Association, and several other groups, so we hope for a lot of support from all of our colleagues on both sides of the aisle,” said Petryk.

Democrats disagree, saying that Governor Tony Evers proposed these changes months ago.

“What frustrates me is that instead of bringing us all together and working together, we still have this, my way or the freeway,” said Senator Jeff Smith (D-Eau Claire). “The governor was right in front of the state and suggested that this package be adopted.”

However, both sides have the same goal when it comes to farmers in Wisconsin.

“Bigger, braver, let’s help our farmers,” said MP Jesse James (R-Altoona).

“I want to make sure we have something in the long term that will bother us in the long run as a partner to agriculture and our farmers,” said Smith.

The legislation will also include a way for farmers to deduct health care costs from their income taxes, which Petryk will save farmers thousands of dollars a year.

The draft law is now being sent to the Agriculture Committee, where the legislature is discussing the details.