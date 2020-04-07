Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos Assures Election is safe to vote

Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Boss (R) assured voters that it is perfectly safe to go out and vote on Tuesday while wearing protective medical equipment from head to toe.

“We have been given the PPE, we have to wear it, so we are here today, making sure we do everything safely. I think it’s a testament to the people who really thought about this election,” Boss said in a video. “They knew what they were doing, they were working hard to make sure that everyone who was here – the people working in the poll and the people who got in their cars – everyone was safe here.”

“They have minimal exposure. In fact, there is less exposure than you would if you went to the grocery store or went to Wal-Mart or did one of the many things we have to do to live in the state of Wisconsin,” he said. “That’s why I’m so proud of the work they’ve done, and I’m glad we can have the election.”

Vos added that both he and the Democratic governor of Wisconsin. Tony Evers “They agreed that the election should take place,” he said, adding that “the forecast shows that we will actually have significantly more corona cases, more hospitalizations and more deaths this time than we have, so fortunately the predictions were wrong.”

“That is why we are able to have a safe election today, because, as Governor Evers said, and I agree with him, there is no guarantee that we will be safer in May or June. We could.” “Let’s face it in August or November,” Vos explained. “That’s why we have to have a dry run as we go through it now to make sure we’re doing it right.”

Vos concluded by reassuring the audience: “You are extremely safe to go out.”

Watch more via the Times Times.

