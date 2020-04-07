Wisconsin voters wait for hours while others stay home amid Coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. >> Despite federal health recommendations, thousands of Wisconsin voters waited hours in long lines outside today’s overcrowded polls to take part in a primary presidential election that tested the limits of electoral politics amid a pandemic.

Thousands more stay at home, not wanting the health risks as Republican officials push ahead with elections amid a stay-at-home order. But many of the potential voters who stayed at home complained that the absentee ballots they had requested were never shown.

Pregnant and infected with the coronavirus, 34-year-old Hannah Gleeson was still waiting for the mail ballot she requested last week.

“He seems really dishonest and undemocratic and unconstitutional,” said Gleeson, who works at an assisted-living center in Milwaukee. “I think it is voter suppression at its finest.”

Polls are closed tonight, but a court ruling appears to prevent the results being made public earlier than next Monday.

Joe Biden hopes the state will help deliver a knockout blow to Bernie Sanders in the nomination battle, but the winner may be less important than Wisconsin’s decision to allow votes at all. His ability to organize an election during a growing pandemic could have significant implications for upcoming primary and even general election fall.

The disruption of a general-election battlefield premiere underscores the lengths that the coronavirus outbreak has upended politics as Democrats are looking for a candidate to take on President Donald Trump. Democrats complain that the state has jeopardized the health of its citizens by canceling the election. Republicans insist that the election should go on as scheduled.

After several hours of voting, there were signs that the Wisconsin test was not going well.

Milwaukee, the state’s largest city, has operated just five of its 180 traditional polls, forced to decline after hundreds of poll workers stepped down because of health risks. The result was that voters were forced to stay in line covering several blocks in some cases. Many did not have facial covering sleeves.

Complications of elections had a racial element, as well.

Milwaukee is home to the state’s largest concentration of black voters, a community that was hit harder than others during the pandemic. Participation in reduced minorities would benefit Republicans in a series of state and local elections.

Michael Claus, 66, was among many voters risking their health to vote. Claus, who is black, wore a protective mask and a Tuskegee aviator cap.

He said he tried to vote absent and asked for a ballot in March, but never showed up. The only option was to vote in person. He blamed the state legislature that controlled the Republican.

“They were able to delay the election with no problems,” Claus said. “They decide if they can suppress the vote in Milwaukee and Madison, where you have a large minority presence, you can find the people you want to elect. And that’s sad.”

Democrats in and out of Wisconsin are forced for the contest to be dismissed, yet Republicans – and conservative-majority state Supreme Court – would not give in. The battle to know whether to postpone the election, as more than a dozen states did. , they were. was influenced by a state Supreme Court election also being held today. A lower turnout is thought to benefit the conservative candidate.

Trump today broke down from health experts who urged all Americans to stay home by calling his supporters to “get out and vote now” for the conservative judicial candidate, Daniel Kelly. He said Democrats were playing politics when trying to postpone the election.

“As soon as I endorse him, the Wisconsin Democrats said, ‘Oh, let’s move the election two months later,'” Trump said. “Now they talk about, ‘Oh, security, security.'”

Wisconsin has reported more than 2,500 coronavirus infections and 92 related deaths – 49 of them in Milwaukee County, where the polling lines were the longest.

The unprecedented challenge has created a chaotic scene across the state – with a variety of health risks for voters and elected officials who have fought to keep polls open.

They include Robin Vos, the Republican Speaker of the State Assembly who has joined more than 2,500 National Guard troops sent to assist personal voting stations. While many voters standing in line for over an hour did not have protective gear, Vos donned a face mask, safety glasses, gloves and a full protective gown.

In Madison, city workers built plexiglass barriers to protect poll workers, and voters were encouraged to bring their own pens to mark ballots.

GOP State President Andrew Hitt minimizes health concerns, noting that Wisconsin residents still go to the grocery, liquor and even flagship stores that are classified as essential businesses.

“This is not New York City,” he said.

Still, voters said they endured an unusual experience.

Christopher Sullivan, a 35-year-old high school teacher from western Wisconsin, said two police officers welcomed voters outside his polling station in Holmen, while two members of the county health department ordered him to wash his hands at a makeshift flow inside her.

In another room, Sullivan was told to take one of the pens on a table spaced 6 inches apart and not give it back. He was given his ballot by an “elderly lady wearing a mask and gloves sitting behind a glass wall.”

“I have voted many times in my life (and in this place) and I have never experienced something so strange,” Sullivan said.