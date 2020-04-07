Wisconsin voters waited for several hours, some stayed home surrounded by coronavirus, but the results were not immediately expected

Despite federal health recommendations, thousands of Wisconsin voters waited hours long in a long line outside a crowded polling place on Tuesday, so they went into the presidential primary to test the limits of the election politics in the middle of a pandemic I was able to participate.

Thousands did not want to stay at home and harm their health, even if Republican officials pushed for elections in home order. However, many of the remaining voters at home complained that the absentee ballot they requested never appeared.

Pregnant and infected with the coronavirus, 34-year-old Hanna Gleason was still waiting for her absentee ballot on Tuesday last week.

“It seems really unfair, undemocratic and unconstitutional,” said Gleason, who works at a life support center in Milwaukee. “I think it is the best voter control.”

Although the vote ended on Tuesday night, a court ruling appeared to prevent the results from being published earlier next Monday.

Joe Biden wants the state to help knock out Bernie Sanders in a nominated battle, but the winner may be less important than the Wisconsin decision to allow at all. Its ability to host elections while the pandemic is expanding can have a significant impact on the upcoming primary and even the fall general election.

The turmoil in the premier general election battlefield has emphasized how long the outbreak of coronavirus has subverted politics as the Democrats are seeking candidates to take over President Donald Trump. Democrats complained that the state was putting public health at risk by not delaying elections. Republicans argued that the election should proceed as planned.

After several hours of voting, there were signs that Wisconsin’s tests were not working.

Milwaukee, the state’s largest city, operates only five of the traditional 180 polling stations, and shrinks as hundreds of polling place workers resign due to health risks I was forced to The resulting logjam forced voters to wait together on lines that spanned several blocks. Many did not have face covers.

Election complications also had racial factors.

Milwaukee is the most concentrated state in the state for black voters, a community that has been hit harder than others during the pandemic. The decline in minority turnout will benefit Republicans in a series of state and local elections.

Michael Klaus, 66, was one of many voters to vote at risk for health. The black Claus wore a protective mask and a Tuskegee men’s hat.

He requested a ballot in March, trying to vote for the absent, but it never appeared. His only option was to vote directly. He accused Republican-controlled state legislatures.

“They could have delayed the election without problems,” Klaus said. “They have decided whether you can suppress voting in Milwaukee and Madison with a minority presence, which is sad.”

Democrats inside and outside Wisconsin called for a postponement of the contest, but Republicans and a majority of Conservative Supreme Courts did not surrender. The struggle to delay the election was also influenced by the election of the State Supreme Court on Tuesday, as was the case in more than 12 countries. Decreased turnout was thought to benefit conservative candidates.

Tuesday Trump urged all supporters to stay home by asking his supporters to “ go out and vote now ” for conservative justice candidate Daniel Kelly Broke from medical professionals. He later said that Democrats are policing by trying to postpone the election.

“As soon as I approved him, the Wisconsin Democratic Party said,” Oh, let’s go ahead two months later, “Trump said. “Now they talk about” Oh, safe, secure. ” “

Wisconsin has reported over 2,500 coronavirus infections and 92 related deaths, of which 49 occurred in Milwaukee County, the longest voting line.

Unprecedented challenges have created chaos throughout the state, and have created various health risks for voters and elected officials who fought to maintain their votes.

They included Robin Boss, a Republican chair of the state legislature, who joined more than 2,500 national guards dispatched to assist polling station staff. Many of the voters who have been in line for over an hour did not have protective gear, but Vos wore a face mask, safety glasses, gloves and full protective gown.

In Madison, city workers set up plexiglass barriers to protect voters, and voters were encouraged to bring their own pens to ballots.

State GOP Chair Andrew Hitt downplayed health concerns, pointing out that Wisconsin residents would still go to grocery stores, liquor stores, and boat stores that were classified as essential businesses.

“This is not New York City,” he said.

Still, voters said they had endured an unusual experience.

Christopher Sullivan, a 35-year-old high school teacher from western Wisconsin, says two police officers greet voters outside the polling place in Holmen, and two members of the County Health Service hand in a makeshift washbasin. Said to wash.

In another room, Sullivan was instructed not to retrieve one of the pens on the table 6 inches away. He was given a ballot by “An old lady in a mask and gloves sitting behind a glass wall.”

“I’ve voted many times in my life [and in this place] but I’ve never experienced that creepy,” said Sullivan.

