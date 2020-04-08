Wisconsins long line to vote for fear of brave coronavirus

Voters around Wisconsin visited a polling station on Tuesday during the coronavirus pandemic. The Tuesday vote, like many other states, came after several days of court struggle over election challenges and state leaders who refused to take action to move the election day. You.

Voters in Milwaukee, and some voters in other parts of the state, waited in long lines to vote. Many voters and election workers wore masks for protection and tried to maintain social distance while waiting in line.

In the days leading up to the election, local election officials and health professionals expressed concern that the shortage of polling place workers was leading to an increase in the number of sites and the crowd. State authorities have encouraged people to vote for absentees, and the record number of absentee voting requests has also pushed store clerks to catch up with demand.

Primary Democratic Debate in 2020 ›



Democratic primary debate in 2020

Eleven states and Puerto Rico have moved primary, and other states have decided to conduct them by mail. Wisconsin voters cast ballots in the state’s Supreme Court seats and other local authorities in addition to the presidential primary.

The busiest polling place on Tuesday was Milwaukee. With nearly 600,000 people, the city operated five face-to-face polling stations instead of the usual 180.

Neil Albrecht, mayor of the Milwaukee Electoral Commission, said Tuesday morning waits 1.5 to 2 hours. Election workers did their best to enforce social distance, but he acknowledged that everyone was in a difficult position.

“I think this is a very sad situation for Milwaukee and statewide voters,” Albrecht said. His office spoke to some voters who had not missed an election for decades but did not want to risk voting directly for health reasons.

More than 2,400 Wisconsin Police members were available to make up for the shortage of polling place workers around Wisconsin. Albrecht believes that Milwaukee was “ confident and comfortable ” because he did not understand how much assistance would be available until he decided to open only five offices, and could fully staff him. He said he could run only a few sites.

On Monday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers attempted to suspend Hale Mary’s face-to-face voting until June by presidential order, but the move was challenged by GOP legislative leaders. Suspended by the Supreme Court. Mr Evers accused voters of deciding to “exercise the right to vote or stay healthy and secure”. He repeated those concerns on Tuesday, but called for voters and electoral workers’ heroes.

“I continue to be deeply concerned about the public health impact of voting on my own today, but I advocate for democracy, participate in voting, vote, and report the courage of those who Elections are overwhelmed by resilience and courage. ”

In the middle of the election day, Wisconsin health officials reported that the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state surged from 2,440 on Monday to 2,578. Virus deaths increased from 77 to 92.

At a news conference on Monday before the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned President Evers’s order, Andrea Palm, named by the Secretary of Health of Wisconsin, issued a dire warning about face-to-face voting, “ leading to mass rallying. ” .

“In-person voting will undoubtedly accelerate COVID-19 transmission and increase the number of cases,” Palm said. “And an increase in the number of cases in Wisconsin will result in more deaths.”

Albrecht told reporters that he was “very concerned” that face-to-face voting could lead to a surge in Coronavirus cases in Milwaukee. However, he voted directly on Tuesday to commend the security measures being taken.

“When I seem to be voting in one of these voting centers today, I am 100% sure that you are safer than going to a grocery store,” said Albrecht.

“I need to come here today and risk my life and vote. I’m happy to vote because I’m right,” Rosemary Oliveira told Milwaukee’s affiliate WDJT. Told. “I’m here, they don’t stop me from voting.”

Voting is being held at Milwaukee’s Riverside High School. Many voters wear masks and keep a distance from each other. A line started to form around 6 am # WisconsinPrimary # COVID19 @ CBS58 pic.twitter.com/ypN0Fs9whw

— Emily Thornton [@EmilyThorntonTV] April 7, 2020

The election also burdened the state’s absurd absentee voting system, leaving people waiting for a vote, even if requested a few weeks ago.

Nearly 1.3 million absentee ballots were requested, according to data released by the Wisconsin Election Commission on Tuesday morning. Compared to the number requested, the number of ballots sent was about 9,000. Two-thirds of the ballots have been returned.

Salmeadows, a freshman at Albano College in Milwaukee, requested absent votes in mid-March. According to a Wisconsin election site, it was sent on March 22, but did not arrive when a family ballot arrived. The pasture did not vote directly, as her father had a potential health condition, and her family had minimized those who exposed themselves.

“It doesn’t seem fair to me that I should literally sacrifice my father’s life for my vote, but I must give her citizens the freedom they deserve as American citizens,” said Meadows. “If we think it’s not enough to go to school and go to work and there is order to stay at home, why do we need to go out and vote?”

“A new ballot has been reissued to voters who contacted us,” said Albrecht, Milwaukee’s election official. “This is an unfortunate situation and reflects what the benefits of the long absentee voting period were. Nevertheless, we could have organized this situation so that people could vote.”

The ruling of the United States Supreme Court on Monday night has extended the return deadline for absentee ballots. They must be returned and counted until the end of the poll or until they are marked by election day.

Last week, a lower court order prevented clerks from publishing results until April 13, when a judge set a deadline for absentee repayments.

Megan Wolf, WEC admin, said in a letter on Monday night: “ To consistently comply with this order, we will count votes on election nights, but not votes until April 13. ” Was.

The fierce legal struggle over election changes is likely to be a signal of a fight that will take place by mail voting. Democrats are demanding hundreds of millions of dollars to support the state’s rapid expansion, absence, and mail voting.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday that “we will have all experts, both political parties and academia, explain what is needed to vote by mail.” “I would like a face-to-face voting, but it depends.”

But most Republicans, including Trump, do not like that idea.

“There is a lot of fraud in the mail ballot,” Trump said Tuesday night. Trump and Melania Trump voted by mail in the Florida primary in March and mid-2018. When Mr. Trump was asked about that, he said he did it “because I’m allowed.”

. [TagsToTranslate] Democrat