Wise leaders work to improve neighborhood previously plagued by violent crime

MERCED, California (KFSN) – City leaders in Merced are focusing on how to improve a large neighborhood that was once plagued by violent crime.

The Loughborough area is home to approximately 3,000 people. In the past, he often made the headlines for violent crimes, including murder.

But the crime rate has dropped dramatically over the past decade, and now local leaders are saying it is time to also focus on upgrades to much-needed infrastructure.

One of the apartments at Merced Meadows Apartments is the new home for a community center in the Loughborough area, which is operated by LifeLine Community Development. It includes an after school program for local children and other resources.

Executive Director Monika Grasley said she opened the first center in the neighborhood almost 10 years ago when the area was known for its shootings and gang violence. But she says several groups have worked together to make the community safer, including the police, apartment managers and the residents themselves.

Statistics provided by the Merced Police Service show that the number of violent crimes has been reduced by almost half in the past decade, from 155 in 2009 to 78 in 2019.

“At one point, it was zero, that’s where the crime happened. It is now a place where community members want to live, ”says Grasley.

Now city leaders are focusing on improving the neighborhood in different ways.

Pro Mayor Tem Matt Serratto said, “We have organized a block party with city officials. We have done our best to involve residents in the past six months or so.”

Mayor Pro Tem said many people have expressed concern about the aging infrastructure in the neighborhood, which was built as military base housing in the 1970s. The city is therefore focusing on sidewalk repairs, systems storm drainage and tree pruning.

He adds: “In addition to that, we hope to continue a targeted neighborhood revitalization program over the next six months. In April we will do a cleaning day. In May there will be a month of public safety. June and July will be youth services. August is workforce development, and September is non-profit and government services. “

Supervisor Daron McDaniel has also participated in outreach activities in the Loughborough area and wants to use the same model to improve the Beachwood Franklin area in Merced County.

McDaniel says, “We got a grant from the state to go ahead with the community plan and just get people out and talk. It’s the people in this community that we want to talk to.”

Serratto was scheduled to present a progress report on the Loughborough neighborhood project at Tuesday’s city council meeting at 6 p.m. at the Civic Center.

