Wishbone Ash Releases New Single ‘Back In The Day’

British rock heroes WISHBONE ASH have released a new single “Back in the day”, taken from her upcoming studio album “Coat of arms”, Guitarist / singer Andy Powell describes the track as “a real, driving rock song about life – the rock life with lots of guitars!”

In the annals of rock music, there are only a few bands with a lasting stylistic influence that are still active today and are not only celebrated on their shows for their previous achievements, but also continue to impress their fans with new albums and new songs and fresh ideas on a regular basis intervals. WISHBONE ASH certainly one of these rare species. Almost exactly 50 years ago, the group led the guitarist / singer this month Andy Powell first noticed with the release of his debut album, “Wishbone Ash” (1970). Two years later they made music history with their third publication. Argus, and since then WISHBONE ASH has released more than two dozen outstanding studio and live recordings, including classics like “Live Dates” (1973), “There is the catch” (1974) and “New England” (1976) as well as newer gemstones like “The power of eternity” (2007) and “Elegant stealth” (2011). Your upcoming release, “Coat of arms”forge a link to all of these offers WISHBONE ASHThe characteristic twin-lead guitar parts, their haunting melodies and diverse stylistic facets give the scene a breath of fresh air at the same time.

“Coat of arms” sounds stylistically diverse and technically savvy, but the new album is typical for WISHBONE ASHThe traditional strengths of Andy Powell – a balancing act that challenges Andy Powell every time.

“After the countless songs that we have in the history of WISHBONE ASH“My own expectations are extremely high.” Andy says. “On the one hand, as a composer you try not to repeat yourself in your work, but to constantly develop new ideas. On the other hand, you want to stay true to your style. Good songs need an inner conviction and the right inspiration: when we started, we both had it to work ‘Coat of arms’,

“You would rightly describe the current cast as the best in the history of WISHBONE ASH, We all love our lives as musicians, the direct contact with our fans, the travel, the shows, our songs. It is the commitment of everyone involved that you hear in every single note ‘Coat of arms’, “

“Coat of arms” is released by SPV/Dampfhammer download and stream on February 28th as CD DigiPak, 2LP version (including bonus track).

Song List:

01. We stand as one (4:16)



02. coat of arms (7:55)



03. Empty man (5:17)



04th Floreana (5:14)



05th journey (4:55)



06th I only see you (7:35)



07th Too cool for AC (4:51)



08th Back in the day (4:46)



09th Déjà-vu (4:07)



10th When love is shared (4:21)



11th Personal Halloween (5:38)



12th width (Instrumental bonus track, vinyl only) (2:30)



(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m18MYmmfVdI (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87_t4ElxEfY (/ embed)

