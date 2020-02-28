wishbone-ash’s-coat-of-arms:-a-traditional-sound-revisited

Very last calendar year marked Wishbone Ash’s 50th anniversary. But as the estranged ‘classic’-era customers didn’t unite for that, then the chance of them ever carrying out so stands at slim to none.

However, the current Ash, led by guitarist/vocalist Andy Powell, plough ever onwards. In contrast to the overly bluesy course of their latter-working day albums, Coat Of Arms has satisfying, popular overtones of their vintage audio.

Powell has credited current addition Ben Abrahams (guitar) with re-energising the band, and, certain sufficient, strident opener We Stand As A person bursts out of the traps with a renewed edge and hunger, twin guitar riffs to the fore.

The blustery title observe and the folky Vacant Gentleman strike the mark with intricate lengthy-variety preparations, allowing for Powell and Abrahams to weave harmonised sales opportunities in excess of shifting rhythms.

A couple of weaker tracks (Floreana, Back In The Working day) fail to link, but the overriding regularity and range make Coat Of Arms their strongest record in a long time.