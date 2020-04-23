With 24-hour news, futures are often the first to respond

So far, 2020 has been a wild ride in the stock markets. Current volatility is different from past events in that, for the first time in my life, it was primarily driven by an exogenous factor in the form of a pandemic. The previous major negative market events were generally driven by the bursting of internal credit bubbles.

The fact that this story is global also changes the way markets digest new information and adapt accordingly. If the story is domestic, it would be logical that the stocks would have a tendency to break during the trading hours of the United States.

However, this story is global and the headlines crash at all hours. Between Sunday evening, March 15 and Wednesday morning, March 18, the S&P 500 had four different 5% moves outside of U.S. market hours. Many of the major market stocks in 2020 occurred over the weekend and caused huge market volatility on Sunday evening.

On Sunday March 8, the announcement of a war of crude oil prices between Saudi Arabia and Russia hit the tape and caused both oil and equities to collapse. When the futures markets were opened on Sunday evening, crude fell by almost 20%.

On Sunday March 15, the Federal Reserve announced a full rate cut and $ 700 billion in quantitative easing. Sunday evening futures played a crucial role in determining how the market should eventually react to this news.

Looking at night

During the numerous large market fluctuations in March, overnight futures trading received special attention, particularly in the equity markets. When a big up or down move occurs in the 24-hour futures market, it is often reflected once the cash markets open at 9:30 am ET.

The point is that greater access to liquid markets is certainly a net positive in most market conditions, but this advantage is particularly clear in a highly stressed environment. The CME E-Mini S&P 500 contract trades 10 times the notional value of its ETF counterparty daily. Similar ratios apply to the CME E-Mini Nasdaq 100. Contracts on Micro E-Mini indices are also traded with good liquidity 24 hours a day.

Historical perspective

The latest volatility has been surprising and unprecedented for several reasons. On January 17, the VIX volatility index was trading at 12.10 and closed on March 16 at 82.69.

To put it in a historical perspective, this is higher than the highest closing level reached during the Great Recession of 2008 and almost double the maximum reached during the “technological wreck” of 2001. This volatility is combined with a drop of 25% about the S&P 500 from March 19.

I stress this fact to emphasize that this greater volatility is taking place in a relatively small overall market decline. This may change the moment you are reading this, but the current main market moves have been in both directions as information on the response to the coronavirus pandemic is taking place.

The CME Group also has liquid contracts on crude oil, gold and Treasury securities, which have all been heavily influenced by the current market volatility, often during the night hours of the US market.

The transition of exchanges from “market hours” exclusively to “all day” has been going on for many years, but in some moments the advantages of wider access to futures become particularly clear. It is the reason why, especially in times when markets are the main part of a larger international event, observers first look to futures to find out how news is digested from global financial markets.

