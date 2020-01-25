With a $ 40,000 Super Bowl ticket, you get:

Millions of football fans will be coming to Miami for the Super Bowl LIV next Sunday, but only 65,000 of them will take part in the big game.

These participants will learn even less what it means to be a VIP. (Note: all-inclusive luxury accommodations that will blow your mind).

How luxurious? VIPs are accepted into the “72 Club”, which was named after the perfect 1972 Miami Dolphins season. The $ 40,000 ticket includes the black car service to and from Hard Rock Stadium, a private alley on the stadium grounds to avoid traffic, a private concert by an A-List artist, high-end dining, and Alcohol and even access to the field for the post – According to Jeremy Walls, the venue’s chief marketing officer, the game was celebrated.

If that doesn’t sound exclusive enough, there is an even higher level for the V-VIPs: Nine open-air living room suites, which Walls says they feel “like on the back of a yacht, only on the 50-yard -Line”.

The price of a suite is $ 750,000, which is roughly the price of a yacht.

Of course, VIPs are spoiled with an unusual selection of food and drinks. While normal visitors have fun with hot dogs and sodas, Centerplate chef Dayanny De la Cruz has planned something special for the high rollers at the Hard Rock Stadium.

“I think food makes every room a little more special,” De la Cruz told CNN. “But we’re going to get a little bigger for the Super Bowl.”

She wouldn’t reveal exactly what was on the menu, but said it would pay homage to the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. “We will definitely make something individually that is unique in each of these cities,” she said.

In Miami, the stadium will also stage the city’s lively art scene.

“You will truly experience a full and complete incorporation of art and culture – like Miami – into the Super Bowl experience,” said Jessica Goldman Srebnick, curator of The Wynwood Walls, the open-air street art district that is becoming one of the most famous Miami landmark.

Goldman-Srebnick brings Wynwood to the Hard Rock Stadium for the Super Bowl: 19 large-format Wynwood-style murals and 40 artworks will be on every level of the stadium.

“I think you’ll probably find the most creative and artistic Super Bowl we’ve ever had,” she said.

Super Bowl LIV is the 11th venue for the championship game in Miami in its 54-year history. Walls intends this to be the best so far.

“We’re trying our best to make this the best stadium experience in the NFL,” he bragged recently at a Miami Dolphins home game. “But when the Super Bowl comes into town, we’ll take it to another level.”

,